E-Paper | July 14, 2024

PM wants elements spreading uncertainty exposed

APP Published July 14, 2024 Updated July 14, 2024 08:21am
Parliamentary leader of PML-N in the Senate and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Irfan Siddiqui calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on July 13. — PID
Parliamentary leader of PML-N in the Senate and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Irfan Siddiqui calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on July 13. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday emphasised the need for exposing elements spreading uncertainty and instability in the country.

He made these remarks during a meeting with parliamentary leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the Senate and Chairman Senate Standing Commi­ttee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

PM Shehbaz stated that the government, as well as the PML-N, should evolve an effective strategy to foil the organised campaign against the government, state and nati­onal security institutions.

Appreciating the positive role of PML-N in the Senate, the prime minister said that the upper house of parliament should guide all the elected houses for democratic values and dignified environment.

While congratulating Senator Siddiqui on being elected as chairman of the Senate Standing Commi­ttee on Foreign Affairs, the prime minister expre­ssed the hope that the Foreign Affairs Committee under his leadership would pay special attention to promoting a positive, peaceful and constructive image of Pakistan to the outside world.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Miles to go
Updated 14 Jul, 2024

Miles to go

Some reforms agreed with the Fund are going to seriously impact economic growth and fresh investments, at least in the short term.
Iddat ruling
14 Jul, 2024

Iddat ruling

IT was a needless, despicable spectacle which only ended up uniting both conservatives and progressives in ...
Cricket shake-up
14 Jul, 2024

Cricket shake-up

SOMEONE had to take the blame and bear the brunt of the fallout from Pakistan’s disastrous showing at the T20 ...
Injustice undone
Updated 13 Jul, 2024

Injustice undone

The SC verdict is a stunning reversal of fortunes for a party that was, both before and after general elections, being treated as a defunct entity.
Looming flour shortage
13 Jul, 2024

Looming flour shortage

FOR once, it is hard to argue against the reason that compelled flour mills to call a nationwide strike from...
Same old script
13 Jul, 2024

Same old script

WHEN it comes to the troubling issue of enforced disappearances/ missing persons — either Baloch or belonging to...