PM wants elements spreading uncertainty exposed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday emphasised the need for exposing elements spreading uncertainty and instability in the country.

He made these remarks during a meeting with parliamentary leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the Senate and Chairman Senate Standing Commi­ttee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

PM Shehbaz stated that the government, as well as the PML-N, should evolve an effective strategy to foil the organised campaign against the government, state and nati­onal security institutions.

Appreciating the positive role of PML-N in the Senate, the prime minister said that the upper house of parliament should guide all the elected houses for democratic values and dignified environment.

While congratulating Senator Siddiqui on being elected as chairman of the Senate Standing Commi­ttee on Foreign Affairs, the prime minister expre­ssed the hope that the Foreign Affairs Committee under his leadership would pay special attention to promoting a positive, peaceful and constructive image of Pakistan to the outside world.

