Ministers kept in dark about deal to return money to Malik Riaz: Zubaida Jalal

ISLAMABAD: Another member of former prime minister Imran Khan’s cabinet testified against him and his close aide, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, in the 190 million pound corruption case.

Zubaida Jalal, the minister of defence production in the PTI-led government, testified that ministers were “kept in the dark” on the transfer of “crime proceeds” to property tycoon Malik Riaz.

In its reference against Mr Khan, the NAB has alleged that the then cabinet approved a confidential deed in 2019 to give 190m pounds — seized by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and returned to Pakistan — back to Mr Riaz. The case alleged that the former prime minister and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in return got billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town for “legalising” the money.

In her testimony before accountability ju­­d­ge Mohammad Ali Warraich, the former minister said she participated in the December 2019 cabinet meeting as the defence production minister.

Former minister testifies in 190m pound corruption case; Imran hails judges for ‘upholding rule of law’

During the meeting, Mr Akbar, the then czar for accountability, presented a sealed envelope as an additional agenda item.

According to her statement, Mr Akbar briefed the meeting that 190m pounds were “illegally transferred to the UK”, and the NCA informed the government of Pakistan about the seized money.

When the cabinet wanted to deliberate on this issue due to its importance, Mr Akbar “insisted that due to the confidentiality of the matter, we [cabinet] should approve this agenda without deliberation and discussion.”

The then accountability czar Akbar further told the meeting that the money will be “repatriated to the government”.

Ms Jalal said cabinet members approved the agenda “in good faith”.

As per the statement, the ex-PM had asked for the approval.

Claiming that she was not aware of the document’s content, the ex-minister stated that when NAB’s investigation officer showed her the deed approved by the cabinet and a note by the then-prime minister, she “disassociated herself with both documents”.

The former prime minister’s principal secretary, Azam Khan, also testified in the case on Saturday. Mr Azam, who was ex-PM’s top aide from Aug 2018 to April 2022, testified that Mr Akbar brought a note to seek ex-PM’s appro­val to present the confidential deed in the cabinet meeting. He said Mr Khan appro­ved the document to be presented before the cabinet.

Mr Azam, however, claimed he was not privy to discussion in the cabinet meeting as it was in-camera. Later, the judge adjourned further hearing till July 20.

Imran talks to media

Talking to the reporters after the court proceeding, Mr Khan praised Supreme Court’s judges for “upholding the rule of law”.

He welcomed the apex court’s judgement on reserved seats and called it a “ray of hope” for the people of Pakistan.

The judges “stood for the rule of law”, the ex-PM said, as he criticised Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa over the decision on PTI’s election symbol. He pointed out that the US Congress has also termed the election as fraud.

According to him, a small elite has “taken over the country”, and only the Supreme Court could bring this elite under the legal ambit. He predicted that the next fiscal budget would be “worse” than the one recently presented by the PML-N led government which has “burdened the taxpayers”.

When asked if PTI would attempt to form the government after getting reserved seats, Mr Khan replied he would not indulge in political manoeuvring. The only solution to end the ongoing crisis-like situation is to hold free and fair elections.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2024