E-Paper | July 11, 2024

Peter Welch becomes first Democrat senator to call on Biden to withdraw from presidential race

Anadolu Agency Published July 11, 2024 Updated July 11, 2024 03:39pm
Democratic Senator Peter Welch. — US Senate
Democratic Senator Peter Welch. — US Senate

US Senator Peter Welch on Wednesday became the first Democratic senator to call on US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race after his poor performance in his first debate with Donald Trump last month.

“We cannot unsee President Biden’s disastrous debate performance. We cannot ignore or dismiss the valid questions raised since that night,” Welch wrote in a Washington Post op-ed.

Noting why he understands President Biden’s desire to run, he said: “He saved us from Donald Trump once and wants to do it again.”

“But he needs to reassess whether he is the best candidate to do so. In my view, he is not. For the good of the country, I’m calling on President Biden to withdraw from the race,” he added.

Describing Vice President Kamala Harris as “a capable, proven leader,” Welch said the Democratic party has “other electable, young, energizing Democratic governors and senators in swing states.”

“We have asked President Biden to do so much for so many for so long. It has required unmatched selflessness and courage. We need him to put us first, as he has done before. I urge him to do it now,” he said.

If re-elected, Biden will be 86 years old when he leaves office.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week that President Biden is “absolutely not” considering stepping down.

Biden told congressional Democrats in a letter on Monday that he will continue his re-election bid despite growing calls to step aside.

“I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump,” he wrote in a letter to Democrats in Congress.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Population crisis
Updated 11 Jul, 2024

Population crisis

Moreover, successful programmes, such as Lady Health Workers, can be utilised to provide information and reproductive health services to women.
Taxing agriculture
11 Jul, 2024

Taxing agriculture

OUR inability to collect sufficient tax revenue is resulting in persistently high fiscal deficits, forcing ...
Negligence at PHOTA
11 Jul, 2024

Negligence at PHOTA

THE impression that the state is being careless towards aspects of organ trade control is damaging. Recent news ...
Policed state
Updated 10 Jul, 2024

Policed state

What is the PML-N govt thinking, giving up important personal protections under the pretext of "national security"?
In critical condition
10 Jul, 2024

In critical condition

IT is time to sound the alarm. The Senate Standing Committee on Health provided some shocking figures on Monday —...
Arshad Sharif judgement
10 Jul, 2024

Arshad Sharif judgement

THE judgement of a court in Kenya has brought some clarity to the brutal murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad ...