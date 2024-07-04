White House says Biden not pulling out of race

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden is “absolutely not” pulling out of the White House race, his spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as pressure mounted on the veteran Democrat following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.

The 81-year-old Biden has told a key ally he must convince the public quickly that he can do the job, the New York Times and CNN reported, raising the stakes for Biden’s first post-debate TV interview, scheduled for Friday.

“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place,” the ally said, discussing the president’s poor showing against his Republican predecessor last week, according to the Times.

The White House quickly rejected the reporting as false. But Democratic establishment figures have voiced bafflement over what they see as deflection and excuses from the president and his aides after his often incoherent debate performance.

Biden is “absolutely not” withdrawing from the race, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednes­day.

Meanwhile, Rep Raul Grijalva became the second Democrat in Congress to call on President Biden to withdraw from the race for the White House, on Wednesday. Earlier, Rep Lloyd Doggett became the first congressional Democrat to call on President Biden to step down, on Tuesday. Neither Grijalva’s office nor Biden’s campaign immediately returned requests for comment.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2024