E-Paper | July 11, 2024

England beat Netherlands, to meet Spain in Euro final

Agencies Published July 11, 2024 Updated July 11, 2024 08:13am
England’s midfielder #24 Cole Palmer and England’s forward #19 Ollie Watkins and England’s forward #07 Bukayo Saka celebrate after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final football match between the Netherlands and England at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on July 10, 2024. — AFP
England’s midfielder #24 Cole Palmer and England’s forward #19 Ollie Watkins and England’s forward #07 Bukayo Saka celebrate after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final football match between the Netherlands and England at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on July 10, 2024. — AFP

DORTMUND: Substi­tu­­te Ollie Watkins scored a late winner as England reached a second consecutive European Champion­ships final with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday.

England, who lost to Ita­ly in the final of the last edition, will face Spain in Sunday’s final after Wat­kins, who had replaced captain Harry Kane slotted in from inside the penalty area in the 90th minute.

In a lively start in Dort­mund, Xavi Simons caught Declan Rice in possession and unleashed a rocket from outside the box to give the Netherlands a seventh-minute lead.

But England were back in it 12 minutes later. Den­zel Dumfries was harshly adjudged to have fouled Kane inside the box and the striker stepped up to bury the resulting penalty past the goalkeeper.

Both sides hit the woodwork in the space of two minutes past the half hour mark; Dumfries heading against the bar from a corner and Phil Foden’s effort come off the post.

The tempo dropped in the second half but Wat­kins broke Dutch hearts at the death, turning Stephan de Vrij to meet a pass from Palmer to spark English celebrations.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Population crisis
Updated 11 Jul, 2024

Population crisis

Moreover, successful programmes, such as Lady Health Workers, can be utilised to provide information and reproductive health services to women.
Taxing agriculture
11 Jul, 2024

Taxing agriculture

OUR inability to collect sufficient tax revenue is resulting in persistently high fiscal deficits, forcing ...
Negligence at PHOTA
11 Jul, 2024

Negligence at PHOTA

THE impression that the state is being careless towards aspects of organ trade control is damaging. Recent news ...
Policed state
Updated 10 Jul, 2024

Policed state

What is the PML-N govt thinking, giving up important personal protections under the pretext of "national security"?
In critical condition
10 Jul, 2024

In critical condition

IT is time to sound the alarm. The Senate Standing Committee on Health provided some shocking figures on Monday —...
Arshad Sharif judgement
10 Jul, 2024

Arshad Sharif judgement

THE judgement of a court in Kenya has brought some clarity to the brutal murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad ...