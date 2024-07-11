E-Paper | July 11, 2024

Balochistan getting full share from Indus: irrigation minister

Saleem Shahid Published July 11, 2024 Updated July 11, 2024 08:26am

QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Mir Sadiq Umrani has said that Balochistan is getting its full share of water from the Indus River through the Pat Feeder canal and it is for the first time over the last 15 years that the province is getting its full quota of water.

“Now 6200 cusecs water is being released into Pat Feeder canal from Sukkur Barrage,” the minister told media here on Wednesday.

He said that water supply from the Sukkur Barrage was affected for a brief period due to damage suffered by three gates of the barrage, but now Balochistan is getting its full share of water.

Mr Umrani said that an amount of Rs64 billion has been approved by the provincial government for cleaning (Bhalsafai) of the Pat Feeder canal for increasing Balochistan’s water share from the Indus River.

He refuted allegations about revengeful action taken by the government against political opponents and clarified that the action against these people had been taken on the orders of the Balochistan High Court to stop water theft.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Population crisis
Updated 11 Jul, 2024

Population crisis

Moreover, successful programmes, such as Lady Health Workers, can be utilised to provide information and reproductive health services to women.
Taxing agriculture
11 Jul, 2024

Taxing agriculture

OUR inability to collect sufficient tax revenue is resulting in persistently high fiscal deficits, forcing ...
Negligence at PHOTA
11 Jul, 2024

Negligence at PHOTA

THE impression that the state is being careless towards aspects of organ trade control is damaging. Recent news ...
Policed state
Updated 10 Jul, 2024

Policed state

What is the PML-N govt thinking, giving up important personal protections under the pretext of "national security"?
In critical condition
10 Jul, 2024

In critical condition

IT is time to sound the alarm. The Senate Standing Committee on Health provided some shocking figures on Monday —...
Arshad Sharif judgement
10 Jul, 2024

Arshad Sharif judgement

THE judgement of a court in Kenya has brought some clarity to the brutal murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad ...