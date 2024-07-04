Today's Paper | July 04, 2024

Tax exemption for army men, bureaucrats challenged in LHC

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published July 4, 2024 Updated July 4, 2024 08:21am

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging the exemption from income tax on property sales granted to retired and serving army personnel and bureau­crats in the budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

The petition filed by citizen Mashkoor Hussain through Advocate Nade­­em Sarwar pleaded that the tax exemption given to the bureaucrats and military personnel was in violation of the equality clause of the Constitution, which stated “all persons are equal before law and are entitled to equal protection of law”.

The petitioner argued that the impugned tax exe­­mption amounted to exploitation of people as the ruling elites got the exemption by misusing their position while the common citizens — the paymaster of state functionaries — are forced to pay heavy taxes.

He contended that Arti­cle 8 of the Constitution stated that laws inconsistent with the fundamental rights were to be void. Therefore, he said, the amendment made to the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 to grant exemption to the bureaucrats and military personnel was a violation of various articles of the Constitution.

The petitioner reques­ted the court to strike down Section 236-C of the Finance Act 2024 granting the impugned tax exemption for the bureaucrats and army men, except the war-wounded armed force personnel and martyrs.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2024

Budget 2024 25
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Elusive justice
Updated 04 Jul, 2024

Elusive justice

Till the Pakistani justice system institutionalises the fundamental principles of justice, it cannot fulfil its responsibilities.
High food prices
04 Jul, 2024

High food prices

THAT the country’s exports of raw food rose by 37pc in the last financial year over the previous one is a welcome...
Paralysis in academia
04 Jul, 2024

Paralysis in academia

LIKE all other sectors, higher education is not immune to the debilitating financial crisis that is currently ...
Orwellian state
Updated 03 Jul, 2024

Orwellian state

Implementing a system to spy on one’s own people is a perverse abuse of power and should be stopped forthwith.
Coping with disaster
03 Jul, 2024

Coping with disaster

THE monsoons are practically upon us, bringing with them the fear of urban flooding, flash floods, and accompanying...
Jail security
Updated 03 Jul, 2024

Jail security

If those convicted of murder, rape or terrorism are able to break free, it will not reflect well on the competence of our criminal justice system.