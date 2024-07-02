Today's Paper | July 02, 2024

Flydubai starts flights for Islamabad, Lahore

Mohammad Asghar Published July 2, 2024 Updated July 2, 2024 10:31am

RAWALPINDI: Dubai-based low-cost airline flydubai has commenced operations for Islamabad and Lahore and inaugural flights received water cannon salutes as they touched down at ariports in the two cities on Monday.

Fire tenders from the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) Rescue and Fire Fighting Service prese­n­ted water cannon sal­utes, which is a traditional aviation gesture to honour inaugural flights at the Islamabad International Airport and Allama Iqbal International Airport.

A CAA spokesman said the inaugural flight from Dubai to Lahore, FZ 359, arrived at 4:29am.

The CAA representatives and other officials welcomed the passengers and a cake-cutting ceremony and gift presentation took place to mark the occasion.

The inaugural flight to Islamabad, FZ 353, arr­i­ved at 1:13pm. A return flight departed for Dubai at 2:20pm with 162 passengers on board.

The airline will operate a daily flight to Islamabad.

Earlier on Wednesday, the first flight of Somon Air, Tajikistan’s national airline, received a water cannon salute as it landed in Islamabad from Dushanbe.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Yusuf Sharifzoda welcomed the passengers.

Flight SMR 129 arrived at 11:45am, carrying 14 passengers.

Later in the day, it depart­­­ed from Islamabad, with 52 passengers on board.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

‘Cruel jest’
Updated 02 Jul, 2024

‘Cruel jest’

Actual economic course correction has once again been put off for another time.
Limited choices
02 Jul, 2024

Limited choices

NONE of the limited choices before the international community where dealing with the Afghan Taliban regime are very...
India’s victory
02 Jul, 2024

India’s victory

IN the end, the best team won — the team that held its nerve best when the stakes were the highest. Batting...
Resolution 901
Updated 01 Jul, 2024

Resolution 901

Our lawmakers’ failure to stand united in the face of foreign criticism may not have been unexpected but it was still disturbing to witness.
Nebulous definition
01 Jul, 2024

Nebulous definition

IS it a ‘vision’, a loose programme, or an actual kinetic ‘operation’? A week on, we don’t precisely know....
Stealing heritage
01 Jul, 2024

Stealing heritage

CONTRADICTIONS define Pakistan. While the country’s repository of antiquities can change its fortunes, recurrent...