Flydubai starts flights for Islamabad, Lahore

RAWALPINDI: Dubai-based low-cost airline flydubai has commenced operations for Islamabad and Lahore and inaugural flights received water cannon salutes as they touched down at ariports in the two cities on Monday.

Fire tenders from the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) Rescue and Fire Fighting Service prese­n­ted water cannon sal­utes, which is a traditional aviation gesture to honour inaugural flights at the Islamabad International Airport and Allama Iqbal International Airport.

A CAA spokesman said the inaugural flight from Dubai to Lahore, FZ 359, arrived at 4:29am.

The CAA representatives and other officials welcomed the passengers and a cake-cutting ceremony and gift presentation took place to mark the occasion.

The inaugural flight to Islamabad, FZ 353, arr­i­ved at 1:13pm. A return flight departed for Dubai at 2:20pm with 162 passengers on board.

The airline will operate a daily flight to Islamabad.

Earlier on Wednesday, the first flight of Somon Air, Tajikistan’s national airline, received a water cannon salute as it landed in Islamabad from Dushanbe.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Yusuf Sharifzoda welcomed the passengers.

Flight SMR 129 arrived at 11:45am, carrying 14 passengers.

Later in the day, it depart­­­ed from Islamabad, with 52 passengers on board.

