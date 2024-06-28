Today's Paper | June 28, 2024

Sindh governor inaugurates urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi

APP Published June 28, 2024 Updated June 28, 2024 09:02am
The shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi is festooned with colourful lights on the occasion of his urs celebrations. —Shakil Adil / White Star
KARACHI: Sindh Gov­ernor Kamran Tessori inaugurated the 1,294th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi at the shrine of the revered saint on Thursday.

The governor laid a wreath on the saint’s grave and offered prayers for the development of the country. Later, the governor distributed clothes, water, juices and meals among pilgrims.

Speaking to journalists on the occasion, the governor said that he had a strong hope that Almighty Allah would not reject the prayers for the economic stability of the country.

The governor said he had also prayed for a reduction in the intensity of heat and for rain in the province, especially in Karachi.

Responding to a question, the governor said that due to climate change all over the world, Pakistan suffered a lot during the past two years.

Bohra community leader

The governor said that the spiritual leader of the Bohra community intended to visit Pakistan on his request, although letters were also written to the spiritual leader of the Bohra community from five other countries.

The members of the Bohra community had told the governor that the spiritual leader had expressed his desire to come to Pakistan, which was a matter of honour for the governor.

He said that over 50,000 people would come to Karachi due to the visit of the spiritual leader of the Bohra community, which will increase economic activity.

Responding to another question, the governor said that K-Electric should stop unannounced power cuts in extreme hot weather.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2024

