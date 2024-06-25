Today's Paper | June 25, 2024

Dera Bugti police book tribesmen for killing endangered leopard

Tariq Saeed Birmani Published June 25, 2024 Updated June 25, 2024 07:51am

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Local police have registered a case against seven tribesmen for killing an endangered leopard in the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan.

According to sources, the tribesmen killed the leopard to protect their livestock in Zain area of the district.

Dera Bugti Deputy Commissioner Ejaz Khan that the district administration has re­­g­­­istered a case under The Balochistan (Wil­d­­­life Protection, Pre­s­e­rvation, Conser­va­t­ion and Management) Act 2014 and initiated legal proceedings against the tribesmen.

He also called for commencing awareness campaigns by wildlife organisations to educate the tribesmen about protecting endangered species.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has also taken notice of the incident and directed the authorities to take stern legal action against the accused.

Former WWF Pakistan activist Umer Waqas identified the leopard as a Persian Leopard (Panthera pardus tulliana).

This species is native to the Iranian Plateau, including the southwestern region of Balochistan.

These Persian Leopards typically inhabit rugged ravines at elevations ranging from 600 to 3,800 metres and primarily prey on ungulates found in these habitats.

The leopard population in this region is currently estimated to be fewer than 1,100 adults.

Due to the scarcity of leopards’ natural prey, conflicts between leopards and hum­ans have increased, prompting them to exp­lore new areas and chase alternative prey.

Persian Leopards are threatened by habitat fragmentation caused by land use changes, poaching, loss of wild prey species, and retaliatory killings for preying on livestock.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2024

