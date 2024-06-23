Today's Paper | June 23, 2024

SSGC to suspend gas supply in Karachi’s DHA, Korangi for 12 hours today

Dawn Report Published June 23, 2024 Updated June 23, 2024 11:44am

KARACHI: Gas supply in several localities of Defence Housing Authority and Korangi will be suspended on Sunday (today) due to the installation of a new pipeline project, announced the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Saturday.

“Hook-up of the newly laid gas distribution pipeline project from Azeempura to Jam Sadiq Bridge will be carried out at two key points along the way,” a press release issued by the utility said.

“To achieve this task, gas supply will be completely suspended on Sunday for 12 hours i.e. from 8am till 8pm in all residential and industrial sectors of Korangi,” the SSGC said.

The gas utility stated that supply would also be suspended for 12 hours in DHA (Defence View, Manzoor Colony, Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, Mehmoodabad, Azam Basti, Qayyumabad, DHA Phase II Extension, Phase IV, Phases V and V Extension, Phases VII and VII Extension and Phase VIII including the Creek Vista and Emar housing projects.

Meanwhile, water supply was suspended in several localities in district Central and East after the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation launched repair work of a main line on University Road on Saturday. The shortage would persist till Monday.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2024

