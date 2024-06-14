LPG may get costlier by Rs30 per kg

KARACHI: The Pakistan LPG Marketers Association (PLPMA) has predicted a potential increase of Rs30 per kg in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This projection is based on a significant rise in the petroleum development levy (PDL) and an additional 18 per cent sales tax imposed on imported LPG.

In a statement, Vice-Chairman Ali Haider said the association calls for an immediate review of these policy changes, arguing that they would pose a severe threat to the industry and consumers.

The recent tax memorandum for FY25 outlined a sharp rise in the PDL on locally produced LPG from Rs4,669 per tonne to a new minimum of Rs30,000. Add­itionally, the government has imposed an 18pc sales tax on imported LPG, which makes up approximately 65pc of the market supply. He said that increased LPG prices would affect millions of households and industrial users nationwide.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2024