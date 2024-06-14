Today's Paper | June 14, 2024

LPG may get costlier by Rs30 per kg

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 14, 2024 Updated June 14, 2024 07:53am

KARACHI: The Pakistan LPG Marketers Association (PLPMA) has predicted a potential increase of Rs30 per kg in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This projection is based on a significant rise in the petroleum development levy (PDL) and an additional 18 per cent sales tax imposed on imported LPG.

In a statement, Vice-Chairman Ali Haider said the association calls for an immediate review of these policy changes, arguing that they would pose a severe threat to the industry and consumers.

The recent tax memorandum for FY25 outlined a sharp rise in the PDL on locally produced LPG from Rs4,669 per tonne to a new minimum of Rs30,000. Add­itionally, the government has imposed an 18pc sales tax on imported LPG, which makes up approximately 65pc of the market supply. He said that increased LPG prices would affect millions of households and industrial users nationwide.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Budget 2024 25
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget and politics
Updated 14 Jun, 2024

Budget and politics

PML-N, scared of taking bold steps lest it loses whatever little public support it has, has left its traditional support — traders — virtually untouched.
New talks?
14 Jun, 2024

New talks?

WILL this prove another false start, or may we expect a more sincere effort this time? Reference is made to the...
A non-starter
14 Jun, 2024

A non-starter

WHILE the UN Security Council had earlier this week adopted a US-backed resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza...
Budget for stabilisation
Updated 13 Jun, 2024

Budget for stabilisation

The proposed steps lack any “disruptive policy changes", especially to "right-size" the govt, and doubts remain on authorities' ability to enforce new measures.
State of the economy
13 Jun, 2024

State of the economy

THE current fiscal year is but another year lost. Going by the new Pakistan Economic Survey, which maps the state of...
Unyielding onslaught
Updated 13 Jun, 2024

Unyielding onslaught

SEVEN soldiers paid the ultimate price in Lakki Marwat on Sunday when their vehicle was blown up in an IED attack,...