Today's Paper | June 10, 2024

South Korea resumes loudspeaker broadcasts after North’s balloons

Reuters Published June 10, 2024 Updated June 10, 2024 12:04pm
Seoul: An unidentified object believed to be a North Korean trash-filled balloon, on the surface of the Han River, on Sunday.—AFP
Seoul: An unidentified object believed to be a North Korean trash-filled balloon, on the surface of the Han River, on Sunday.—AFP

SEOUL: South Korea resumed loudspeaker broadcasts directed at North Korea on Sunday, its military said, following through on a warning demanding Pyongyang stop sending balloons carrying trash into the South.

The decision to resume the broadcasts, as a form of psychological warfare, was made after North Korea began launching on Satu­rday about 330 balloons with trash attached, with about 80 of them dropping over the border, South Korea’s military said.

“The measures we will take may be unbearable for the North Korean regime but they will send a message of hope and light to the North’s troops and its people,” South Korea’s National Security Council said.

S. Korea had warned the North it would take retaliatory measures which cou­ld include propaganda broadcasts from huge loudspeakers set up at the border.

The broadcasts were made on Sunday afternoon and whether more will follow depends on how North Korea responds, South Korea’s military said. The South Korean military said that more balloons had been launched by the North and could fly into the South, warning residents to not touch any objects they find attached to balloons. It gave no other details.

Pyongyang started sending balloons carrying trash and manure across the border in May and has said the move was in retaliation for anti-North leaflets flown by South Korean activists as part of a propaganda campaign.

On June 2, it said it would temporarily halt sending the balloons beca­use 15 tons of trash it sent was probably enough to get the message across. How­ever, it vowed to resume if leaflets are again flown from the South by sending a hundred times the amount.

A group of South Korean activists defied the warning and have since flown more balloons to the North with leaflets criticising its leader Kim Jong Un together with USB sticks containing K-pop videos and dramas, and US dollar notes.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Approaching budget
Updated 10 Jun, 2024

Approaching budget

Many are sceptical of the premier and finmin of translating their words into well-defined actions in the budget. Will they prove their doubters wrong?
A fresh start?
10 Jun, 2024

A fresh start?

After a decade of acrimony and mistrust, it is natural to tread carefully. But the ball is in India’s court. Backchannel and Track II diplomacy can be revived.
Hidden cams
10 Jun, 2024

Hidden cams

THE Digital Rights Foundation has drawn attention to a disturbing trend that seems to only be ballooning instead of...
Enduring friendship
Updated 09 Jun, 2024

Enduring friendship

Pakistan will have to deliver on its promises to China of fool-proof security, and crack down on corruption.
Silencing dissent
Updated 09 Jun, 2024

Silencing dissent

Reports of an internet firewall, which reportedly aims to replicate the Great Firewall deployed by China to police internet traffic, are alarming.
Minors for sale
09 Jun, 2024

Minors for sale

THE curse of human trade has a doubly odious form — child trafficking. Pakistan, too, is haunted by this ugly...