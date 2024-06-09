Today's Paper | June 09, 2024

First Baloch student elected as Oxford Union president

Published June 9, 2024

LONDON: In a historic first, Israr Kakar, a student from Baloc­hi­stan, has been elected as president of the Oxford Union.

He is the third Pakistani and first from Balochistan to hold this prestigious position. The Oxford Union, founded in 1823, is one of the oldest and most esteemed debating societies in the world.

Mr Kakar’s hailed from a small village in the Qila Abdullah district.

Currently, he is enrolled in the DPhil programme at Oxford’s Law Department.

Notably, Mr Kakar’s elder brother was also a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford, making him the second in his family to attend college.

Elected on Saturday, Mr Kakar in an interview with Geo News said.

“I am incredibly grateful to the members of the Oxford Union for placing their trust in me. This achievement will inspire the next generation of aspiring young people from humble backgrounds,” he said.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2024

