PTI’s social media activity: IHC allows FIA to record party leaders’ statements but warns against harassment

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday allowed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to record the statements of PTI leaders summoned by the agency as part of its inquiry into the party’s social media activity, but warned not to harass them.

The FIA had summoned PTI leaders Barrister Gohar and Omar Ayub and party spokesperson Raoof Hasan today regarding the “misuse” of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan’s X account for disseminating “incendiary content” against state institutions.

On May 26, Imran’s official account shared a video along with a quote attributed to him: “Every Pakistani should study the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report and get to know who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”

The video argued that the former military dictator was the one responsible for the country’s breakup, referring to alleged atrocities committed by the Pakistani military during the civil war. The video also interspe­rsed images of the current civilian and military leadership, alleging they stole the party’s mandate in the general elections.

According to a court order issued today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the petitioners — PTI’s Hassan and Gohar — said they had nothing to do with the said X account and were not operating it either.

The petition contended that the issuance of impugned notice was beyond the jurisdiction of the FIA.

“Proceedings initiated by the Cybercrime Reporting Centre have no legal sanctity,” it said.

The court ordered the petitioners to appear before the concerned authority and record their statements.

“However, respondents shall not harass the petitioners and no adverse action shall be taken against the petitioners till the next date of hearing,” the order said.

No ban on court reporting: IHC

Separately, IHC said that journalists were free to report on court proceedings, but clarified that irresponsible reporting was the problem.

IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq heard the application of a journalists’ organisation against the ban on court reporting, expressing concerns over sensational tickers.

CJ IHC said that the media could report on court proceedings as there was no ban on court reporting

He inquired whether the federal government had any connection to this matter.

“It was a matter of Pemra, and the federal government has nothing to do with this matter,” the additional attorney general said.