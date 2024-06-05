Today's Paper | June 05, 2024

Chinese probe lifts off from moon’s far side

Reuters Published June 5, 2024 Updated June 5, 2024 09:54am
A PICTURE released by China’s National Space Administration on Tuesday shows the ascender and lander of Chang’e-6 lunar probe after it landed on the moon.—AFP
A PICTURE released by China’s National Space Administration on Tuesday shows the ascender and lander of Chang’e-6 lunar probe after it landed on the moon.—AFP

BEIJING: China’s Chang’e-6 probe has lifted off from the far side of the moon, starting its journey back towards Earth, China’s national space agency announced on Tuesday.

The probe’s successful departure from the moon means China is closer to becoming the first country to return samples from the far side of the moon, which permanently faces away from Earth.

The probe, which departed the moon at 7:38am local time successfully completed its sample collection from June 2-3. China National Space Adminis­tration (CNSA) said in a statement that Chang’e-6 “withstood the test of high temperature on the far side of the moon”.

Compared with its predecessor Chang’e-5, which retrieved samples from the near side of the moon, Chang’e-6 faced an additional technical challenge of operating without direct communications with ground stations on Earth, according to CNSA.

Instead, the probe relied on relay satellite Queqiao-2, put into orbit in April, for communications. The probe used a drill and robotic arm to dig up soil on and below the moon’s surface, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Chang’e-6 displayed Chi­na’s national flag for the first time on the far side of moon after sample acquisition, Beijing Daily said.

The probe is now in lunar orbit and will join up with another spacecraft in orbit, CNSA said on Tuesday morning. The samples will then be transferred to a return module, which will fly back to Earth, with a landing in China’s Inner Mongolia region expected around June 25.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A sobering election?
Updated 05 Jun, 2024

A sobering election?

India should reach out to Pakistan, and the state should respond positively to any Indian overtures.
Out of time
05 Jun, 2024

Out of time

TODAY, on World Environment Day, we must confront a sobering truth: an alarming 40pc of the planet’s land is...
Lower inflation
05 Jun, 2024

Lower inflation

AS anticipated, the dramatic drop in May’s inflation figures to 11.8pc — the lowest in 30 months — has ...
Cipher acquittal
Updated 04 Jun, 2024

Cipher acquittal

Our state, in its desperation to victimise another ex-PM, once again left them looking like more of a hero than they perhaps deserved to be.
China sojourn
04 Jun, 2024

China sojourn

AS the prime minister begins his five-day visit to China today, investment — particularly to reinvigorate the...
Measles resurgence
04 Jun, 2024

Measles resurgence

THE alarming rise in measles cases across Pakistan signals a burgeoning public health crisis that demands immediate...