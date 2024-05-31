PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit China on June 4 for five-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China on June 4 for a five-day visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Friday.

According to FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, PM Shehbaz will visit China from June 4-8 and will visit the cities of Beijing, Xian and Shenzhen. He will meet Xi in Beijing and hold “delegation-level talks” with Premier Qiang.

The spokesperson added that the premier will meet the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and the heads of “key government departments”.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz will meet “corporate executives of leading Chinese companies” in the fuel, energy and IT sectors. In Shenzhen, he will address the Pakistan-China Business Forum and meet entrepreneurs and investors from both countries, Baloch announced, calling it an “important aspect” of the visit.

“The prime minister’s visit is a manifestation of the ironclad China-Pakistan friendship characterised by high-level exchanges and dialogue,” she said.

“The two sides will undertake discussions to further strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership; upgrade [the] China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, advance trade and investment; enhance cooperation in security and defence, energy, space, science and technology and education; and promote cultural cooperation and people-to-people contacts, thus setting the future trajectory for Pakistan-China friendship,” the spokesperson concluded.

Furthermore, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that Shehbaz will also visit the southern and northern provinces of Guangdong and Shaanxi.

“China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and loyal friends,” Mao said.

“China and Pakistan’s friendship has been tested by the times and is as solid as a rock and as stable as a mountain,” she said.

“China and Pakistan have had close high-level exchanges in recent years, and bilateral practical has advanced steadily,” Mao added.

Preparations

Meanwhile, the prime minister convened a special meeting on Friday morning to prepare for the upcoming visit, according to a post by state broadcaster PTV on X.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convenes a meeting on May 31 to prepare for his upcoming trip to China. — PTV (X)

The premier was briefed that he will be accompanied on his visit to Shenzhen by a delegation of industrialists, investors and entrepreneurs from Pakistan. According to the post, this delegation will meet the Chinese business community and promote business-to-business relations between both countries.

“[The] government will provide all possible facilities to Chinese industrialists and investors,” the prime minister said.

Shehbaz issued a list of directives to the meeting, which was attended by federal cabinet members, the Chinese ambassador (via video link) and other high-ranking officials.

The premier ordered a “comprehensive plan” for business meetings during the visit, as well as an action plan to encourage China to set up industries in Pakistan.