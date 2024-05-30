Five more samples test positive for polio

ISLAMABAD: Five more environmental samples tested positive for polio on Wednesday, bringing the total to 153 from 39 districts so far this year, compared to 126 detections from 28 districts in 2023.

According to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health Islamabad, the five new detections of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) were found in four previously infected districts — Karachi East (two samples), Karachi Central, Quetta and Kohat (one each).

A lab official requesting anonymity explained that a positive environmental sample is a sewage sample that tests positive for the poliovirus, indicating that polio campaigns may not be achieving their targets. “Unfortunately, in Pakistan, polio teams often engage in fake finger marking without administering the vaccine to children, making it difficult to eradicate the virus,” he said.

The official emphasised the need for political intervention to address the issue and prevent the possible export of the virus to other countries. “Pakistan may face further travel restrictions if the situation is not controlled,” he warned.

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by the poliovirus, primarily affecting children under five. It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or death.

