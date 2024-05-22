Medical reimbursement limit for police officials increased

ISLAMABAD: The medical reimbursement limit on treatment of capital police personnel from private hospitals has conditionally been increased by 100 per cent.

Besides, a committee has been constituted to consider the cases of medial reimbursement beyond the limit. The police said earlier the medical reimbursement limit for treatment from private hospital was Rs250,000 which has now been increased to Rs500,000.

The reimbursement limit was increased under the directives of Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the police said, adding the IGP also constituted a committee to consider the cases of medical reimbursement beyond the limit.

In this regard, an order was also issued from the office of the IGP stating that the medical reimbursement limit had been increased from Rs250,000 to Rs500,000 on treatment from private hospitals subject to availability of budget and completion of codal formalities.

Moreover, the IGP also constituted a five-member committee to consider the cases of medical reimbursement from government/private hospitals beyond the limit of Rs500,000. The committee comprises the DIG headquarters, AIG general and development, in-charge of the Police Lines Dispensary and AIG/SSP of the concerned division.

An officer of the police told Dawn that the medial reimbursement was paid from the police welfare fund generated from different business ventures, including rents of petrol pumps, owned by the police.

Besides, the capital police charge a fee of Rs7,000 for a six-hour-long-two-day training for weapon handling course which is mandatory for obtaining arms licences from the capital administration or the interior ministry. The fee of two-week self-defence course is Rs20,000 while Rs5,000 is charged for a day course.

Likewise, the police also have a business called “Community horse riding club,” in which a monthly fee of Rs15,000 is charged for horse riding training.

The other business ventures of the police are a summer camp and a newly-introduced winter camp. The camps are organised for children who are charged Rs25,000 each.

The police also charge Rs4,000 and Rs2,500 for issuing cards for entry to Diplomatic Enclave with an expiry period of a year. They also offer swimming training of a fortnight against a fee of Rs20,000 per individual.

The police have also fixed fees for different services provided to the citizens. It has started charging Rs1,000 for issuing character certificate, general verification, foreign registration, Rs1,500 for motorcycle verification, Rs5,000 for vehicle verification and Rs3,500 for vehicle forensic verification

Applicants for driving licence are also charged Rs200 for medical and Rs200 to Rs500 for road test on different vehicles. Moreover, the police have also set up a security company to provide services of guards to private parties.

The fees collected through these business ventures are received in cash and later deposited in the police welfare account, the officer added.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2024