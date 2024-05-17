Today's Paper | May 17, 2024

Presenter urges Fico-style shooting of Belgian PM

AFP Published May 17, 2024 Updated May 17, 2024 08:27am

BRUSSELS: Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo filed a police complaint on Thursday against a radio presenter who appeared to call for his shooting after the attack on Slovak leader Robert Fico.

Flemish station Radio Waregem said the broadcaster had been suspended and apologised for making a misplaced joke after urging listeners to “take out” De Croo following the news of Fico’s shooting.

“Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has filed a complaint against the presenter who called for the `prime minister to be taken out’,” a spokesman wrote on X.

“The journalist called on listeners to `go ahead despite the security around that guy’ and referred to the attack on Prime Minister Fico in Slovakia.”

In a statement the radio station said the presenter had been immediately suspended after making the “misplaced statement”.

“The presenter says he meant this in a playful manner, but it did not come across that way,” it said.

“He apologises to the listeners and Waregem believes that he completely misjudged the timing and context and therefore should not have made this statement.”

Liberal leader De Croo, 48, is campaigning ahead of Belgian and EU elections being held next month.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2024

