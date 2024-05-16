Opposition alliance to move court for Faisalabad rally

TOBA TEK SINGH: A multi-party opposition alliance has decided to approach courts to seek permission for a rally in Faisalabad on May 17 as a part of its movement to ‘save’ the Constitution.

The Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan, formed last month, is a six-party alliance for sup­re­macy of the rule of law and protection of the Constitution. As a part of its drive, it had decided to hold power shows in Faisalabad and Karachi.

Addressing a lawyers’ convention in Faisalabad on Wednesday, Sunni Ittehad Council head Hamid Raza said they had decided to proceed with the rally even if the government did not grant permission, but Imran Khan opposed the idea, saying the party workers would bear the brunt.

Subsequently, the PTI founder asked his legal team to approach the courts for permission, he added.

The alliance head, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, said he urged CM Maryam Nawaz to order the Punjab police chief to allow the public gathering in the city as he also supported her father Nawaz Sharif’s narrative for civilian supremacy. “Now that the PTI is victorious on all NA seats in Faisalabad except for one, then why is it being denied permission to organise a public meeting in the city,” he added.

He also slammed the establishment for its role in politics, saying each time a civilian leader demanded supremacy of law they were termed ‘anti-state’ by the powers that be.

Former NA speaker Asad Qaiser said that Imran’s political career revolved around the supremacy of law and he would never compromise on the Constitution.

