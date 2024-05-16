Today's Paper | May 16, 2024

Opposition alliance to move court for Faisalabad rally

Our Correspondent Published May 16, 2024 Updated May 16, 2024 10:25am

TOBA TEK SINGH: A multi-party opposition alliance has decided to approach courts to seek permission for a rally in Faisalabad on May 17 as a part of its movement to ‘save’ the Constitution.

The Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan, formed last month, is a six-party alliance for sup­re­macy of the rule of law and protection of the Constitution. As a part of its drive, it had decided to hold power shows in Faisalabad and Karachi.

Addressing a lawyers’ convention in Faisalabad on Wednesday, Sunni Ittehad Council head Hamid Raza said they had decided to proceed with the rally even if the government did not grant permission, but Imran Khan opposed the idea, saying the party workers would bear the brunt.

Subsequently, the PTI founder asked his legal team to approach the courts for permission, he added.

The alliance head, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, said he urged CM Maryam Nawaz to order the Punjab police chief to allow the public gathering in the city as he also supported her father Nawaz Sharif’s narrative for civilian supremacy. “Now that the PTI is victorious on all NA seats in Faisalabad except for one, then why is it being denied permission to organise a public meeting in the city,” he added.

He also slammed the establishment for its role in politics, saying each time a civilian leader demanded supremacy of law they were termed ‘anti-state’ by the powers that be.

Former NA speaker Asad Qaiser said that Imran’s political career revolved around the supremacy of law and he would never compromise on the Constitution.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Merging for what?

Merging for what?

Faisal Bari
The concern is that if the government is thinking of cutting costs through the merger, we might even lose the functionality levels we currently have.

Editorial

Dubai properties
Updated 16 May, 2024

Dubai properties

It is hoped that any investigation that is conducted will be fair and that no wrongdoing will be excused.
In good faith
16 May, 2024

In good faith

THE ‘P’ in PTI might as well stand for perplexing. After a constant yo-yoing around holding talks, the PTI has...
CTDs’ shortcomings
16 May, 2024

CTDs’ shortcomings

WHILE threats from terrorist groups need to be countered on the battlefield through military means, long-term ...
Reserved seats
Updated 15 May, 2024

Reserved seats

The ECP's decisions and actions clearly need to be reviewed in light of the country’s laws.
Secretive state
15 May, 2024

Secretive state

THERE is a fresh push by the state to stamp out all criticism by using the alibi of protecting national interests....
Plague of rape
15 May, 2024

Plague of rape

FLAWED narratives about women — from being weak and vulnerable to provocative and culpable — have led to...