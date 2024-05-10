Today's Paper | May 10, 2024

Maldives moves to mend ties with India

AFP Published May 10, 2024 Updated May 10, 2024 07:08am

NEW DELHI: The Maldives pledged “enduring friendship” with India on Thursday ahead of a deadline for New Delhi to withdraw a troop garrison from the luxury tourist destination that has strained ties between the neighbours.

Pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu won office last year while campaigning on a promise to downgrade ties with India, and has since reoriented the strategically placed archipelago nation towards Beijing.

After coming to power he demanded the withdrawal of at least 89 Indian soldiers who had been stationed in the territory to assist with maritime patrols. This week, the Maldives government said more than half of the garrison had left the country ahead of the Friday deadline it had set. Despite the dispute, foreign minister Moosa Zameer struck a conciliatory note during an official visit to New Delhi on Thursday, saying his trip marked a “new initiative of collaboration, symbolising enduring friendship and shared goals”.

Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar said both countries had a common interest in reaching “an understanding on how best we take our relationship forward.” The Indian troops were operating three reconnaissance aircraft New Delhi had gifted the Maldives to patrol its vast maritime boundary.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Enrolment drive
Updated 10 May, 2024

Enrolment drive

The authorities should implement targeted interventions to bring out-of-school children, especially girls, into the educational system.
Gwadar outrage
10 May, 2024

Gwadar outrage

JUST two days after the president, while on a visit to Balochistan, discussed the need for a political dialogue to...
Save the witness
10 May, 2024

Save the witness

THE old affliction of failed enforcement has rendered another law lifeless. Enacted over a decade ago, the Sindh...
May 9 fallout
Updated 09 May, 2024

May 9 fallout

It is important that this chapter be closed satisfactorily so that the nation can move forward.
A fresh approach?
09 May, 2024

A fresh approach?

SUCCESSIVE governments have tried to address the problems of Balochistan — particularly the province’s ...
Visa fraud
09 May, 2024

Visa fraud

THE FIA has a new task at hand: cracking down on fraudulent work visas. This was prompted by the discovery of a...