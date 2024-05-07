New body to investigate import of ‘substandard’ wheat

ISLAMABAD: While confirming the import of insect-infected wheat by the caretaker government, federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer has formed another inquiry committee to investigate irregularities and negligence committed in the import.

This is the second inquiry committee formed within a week on the issue, as the first one, constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was headed by the Cabinet division secretary.

A statement from the minister confirmed that insect-infected wheat was imported during the last caretaker government. The minister formed a high-level inquiry committee, headed by Food Commissioner Syed Waseemul Hasan, to rigorously investigate the import of insect-infected wheat during the fiscal year 2023-24.

The minister said the investigation would be conducted with utmost transparency and emphasised the commitment to accountability in the import process of defective and substandard wheat. On public complaint, the minister also took notice of the irregularities in the purchase of wheat by Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) and formed a three-member committee, headed by a grade 20 officer, Saleem Mohsin. The committee will investigate public complaints and irregularities in the procurement of wheat by the corporation.

The minister made it clear that the government would never tolerate exploitation of farmers and would devise proper mechanisms to make the procurement process transparent. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in the wheat procurement process.

Mr Tanveer said farmers were the backbone of the national economy, and their welfare and prosperity were interlinked with the growth and prosperity of the country.

Earlier on May 3, PM Sharif had formed a fact-finding committee to probe into irregularities in last year wheat import, despite a bumper crop, making it difficult for the Balochistan and Punjab governments to purchase the crop from farmers as they already have excessive stocks of the commodity.

The prime minister asked the relevant officials about the last year import of wheat and why the import decision was taken despite foreseeing a bumper crop.

Now due to the non-purchase of wheat by the provincial governments, growers are compelled to sell their new crop at a lower price than the official rate. The stock surplus is attributed to caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s permission to import 2.7 million tonnes of wheat till February 2024. However, Mr Kakar denied any irregularity in the import.

Interestingly, the government has removed the federal secretary for National Food Security and Research Division, Mohammad Asif, from his post. Presiding over a recent meeting, the PM had formed a committee under the ministry to address farmers’ grievances within “four days” regarding selling their wheat and obtaining wheat bags.

According to a PM House statement, the federal government, through Passco, is procuring 1.8 million tonnes of wheat to ensure maximum benefit to farmers. The PM directed the officials concerned to personally monitor the wheat procurement process and ensure that farmers receive their due payments on time.

The source said this year the country received a bumper crop, but due to already dumped stocks in the government storage facility Passco, the government was reluctant to get the new crop from the farmers at the reserved price, compelling the growers to come out on the streets to protest and sell their yield at a low price in the private sector. The situation has become quite difficult for the PML-N government to settle, as it cannot afford the wrath of the farmers now being backed by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

On the other hand, the government is also considering how it can procure more wheat from the growers with already adequate stocks in hand.

