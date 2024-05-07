Today's Paper | May 07, 2024

PPP forms body to engage govt on privatisation

Syed Irfan Raza Published May 7, 2024 Updated May 7, 2024 09:24am

ISLAMABAD: Just days after publicly opposing the government’s plan for privatising loss-making public enterprises, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday set up a committee for talks with the Centre on the issue.

The committee comprises Sherry Reh­­­man, Syed Naveed Qamar and Saleem Mandviwalla, according to a statement issued by the party’s central secretariat.

The committee will “engage with the government over privatisation issues”.

While attending a Labour Day event last week, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said his party would take up the issue of privatisation with the federal government and convince them to opt for public-private partnerships to restore entities like PIA and Steel Mills.

Move comes days after Bilawal opposed plan to sell SOEs to private sector

The statement indicated differences between PML-N and PPP — allies in the federal government — over the issue of privatisation, which is one of the main provisions of the structural reform programme agreed with the IMF by the previous government.

Mr Mandviwalla, one of three committee members, told Dawn that there wasn’t much clarity on privatisation yet.

“We would engage with the government, seek details of their [privatisation] programme and definitely look into its pros and cons.”

“We believe that it’s not that simple to announce and execute privatisation of any institution,” the PPP leader told Dawn. As an alternative to privatisation, he suggested public-private partnerships, including outsourcing of entities’ operations.

Mr Mandviwalla said the idea of selling shares of a government entity and offering management control to private buyers “hasn’t worked”.

“So our primary objective is to engage with the government, learn the details of their plan, and exchange thoughts on the subject.”

Meanwhile, 10 companies have expressed interest in acquiring majority stakes in PIA, according to media reports. The companies, including three domestic airline companies, have submitted applications for tenders.

Fly Jinnah, AirSial, Arif Habib Group, Shujaat Azeem Group’s consortium, Tabba, Tariq Group and Sehgal groups have also shown interest in acquiring majority shares of PIA, sources told Dawn.

Imran Ayub in Karachi also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Impending slaughter
Updated 07 May, 2024

Impending slaughter

Seven months into the slaughter, there are no signs of hope.
Wheat investigation
07 May, 2024

Wheat investigation

THE Shehbaz Sharif government is in a sort of Catch-22 situation regarding the alleged wheat import scandal. It is...
Naila’s feat
07 May, 2024

Naila’s feat

IN an inspirational message from the base camp of Nepal’s Mount Makalu, Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani stressed...
Plugging the gap
06 May, 2024

Plugging the gap

IN Pakistan, bias begins at birth for the girl child as discriminatory norms, orthodox attitudes and poverty impede...
Terrains of dread
Updated 06 May, 2024

Terrains of dread

Restored faith in the police is unachievable without political commitment and interprovincial support.
Appointment rules
Updated 06 May, 2024

Appointment rules

If the judiciary had the power to self-regulate, it ought to have exercised it instead of involving the legislature.