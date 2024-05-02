Khamenei opposes Arab-Israel ties

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday efforts underway to forge a normalisation of ties between Israel and Arab countries will not resolve the crisis in the Middle East.

“Some people think that by forcing neighbouring countries to normalise their ties (with Israel) the problem will be solved,” said Khamenei.

“They are wrong.” Khamenei’s remarks came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington is nearly ready with a security package to offer Saudi Arabia if it normalises relations with Israel.

Saudi Arabia had been in talks over a potential normalisation with Israel but they were paused when the Gaza crisis broke out.Regional tensions have soared since the start of the Israeli aggression, drawing in Iran-backed groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.

The Islamic republic backs Hamas, but has denied any direct involvement in the group’s attack on arch-foe Israel.

Iran does not recognise Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a centrepiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution. “Palestine should be returned to them (Palestinians),” said Khamenei.

“They should form their own regime, their own system, then that system should decide how to deal with the Zionists.”

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2024