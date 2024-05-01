DAWN.COM Logo

HBL to inject Rs6bn in subsidiary

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 1, 2024 Updated May 1, 2024 07:50am

KARACHI: Habib Bank Ltd (HBL) has announced a significant equity investment of Rs6 billion in its subsidiary, HBL Microfi­nance Bank (HBLMfB).

The announcement came through a Tuesday notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

“The board of directors of Habib Bank Ltd has approved an equity investment of up to Rs6bn in its subsidiary in compliance with all regulatory requirements and the approval of the shareholders of the bank,” the notice said.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2024

