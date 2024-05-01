HBL to inject Rs6bn in subsidiary

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
KARACHI: Habib Bank Ltd (HBL) has announced a significant equity investment of Rs6 billion in its subsidiary, HBL Microfinance Bank (HBLMfB).
The announcement came through a Tuesday notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
“The board of directors of Habib Bank Ltd has approved an equity investment of up to Rs6bn in its subsidiary in compliance with all regulatory requirements and the approval of the shareholders of the bank,” the notice said.
May 1st, 2024
