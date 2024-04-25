Bolt named T20 World Cup ambassador

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Olympic legend Usain Bolt as an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and US from June 1 to 29.

The announcement comes a few weeks ahead of the start of cricket’s biggest T20 spectacle ever that will inspire a new generation of fans, said an ICC press release.

Bolt’s global appeal alongside his out of this world athletic achievements and ability to transcend boundaries makes him a perfect fit for the biggest T20 World Cup ever.

The former Jamaican sprint giant created history at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro when he snatched three gold medals at three consecutive Olympics. His journey to worldwide stardom started at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing where he won the 100m, 200m and 4x100m, all in world record times.

Bolt currently holds world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m with times of 9.58 secs, 19.19 secs and 36.84 secs.

As an ambassador, Bolt would play a key role in promoting the event, starting with a cameo appearance in next week’s release of the events official anthem music video alongside iconic artists Sean Paul and Kes.

Bolt expressed his excitement about his new role.

“Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart, and I look forward to attending West Indies matches at the World Cup and making a contribution to the growth of cricket globally,” the 37-year-old said.

“While I will of course be supporting West Indies at the World Cup, getting the sport into the US is big for cricket. Its the biggest sports market in the world and the energy that we will bring for the T20 World Cup is a huge opportunity leading towards crickets inclusion in the LA Olympics in 2028.”

