DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 17, 2024

PTI gets in touch with Fazlur Rehman

Kalbe Ali Published April 17, 2024 Updated April 17, 2024 10:27am

ISLAMABAD: The PTI made an attempt on Mon­day to pacify JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s anger following last week’s rally in Pishin where inappropriate slogans were raised against him.

Senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser had a telephone conversation with the Ma­­­­u­lana, expressing regrets over the episode.

“Such unfortunate incidents lead to bad blood between political parties and hinder attempts to bring together different actors on one platform,” Mr Qaiser said.

Aslam Ghori, a JUI-F office-bearer, said the conversation touched on the post-election situation, especially prospects for formation of a broad-based anti-government alliance.

Maulana Fazlur Reh­man thanked Asad Qaiser for getting in touch with him, recalling that “we have had cordial discussions earlier too, but there were some reservations as well”. “These reservations need to be removed,” the Maulana told Mr Qaiser. He, however, added that “channels of communications” between the two parties should be kept open.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The risk of escalation

The risk of escalation

Zahid Hussain
The silence of the US and some other Western countries over the raid on the Iranian consulate has only provided impunity to the Zionist state.

Editorial

Saudi FM’s visit
Updated 17 Apr, 2024

Saudi FM’s visit

The government of Shehbaz Sharif will have to manage a delicate balancing act with Pakistan’s traditional Saudi allies and its Iranian neighbours.
Dharna inquiry
17 Apr, 2024

Dharna inquiry

THE Supreme Court-sanctioned inquiry into the infamous Faizabad dharna of 2017 has turned out to be a damp squib. A...
Future energy
17 Apr, 2024

Future energy

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s recent directive to the energy sector to curtail Pakistan’s staggering $27bn oil...
Tough talks
Updated 16 Apr, 2024

Tough talks

The key to unlocking fresh IMF funds lies in convincing the lender that Pakistan is now ready to undertake real reforms.
Caught unawares
Updated 16 Apr, 2024

Caught unawares

The government must prioritise the upgrading of infrastructure to withstand extreme weather.
Going off track
16 Apr, 2024

Going off track

LIKE many other state-owned enterprises in the country, Pakistan Railways is unable to deliver, while haemorrhaging...