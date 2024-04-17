PTI gets in touch with Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: The PTI made an attempt on Mon­day to pacify JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s anger following last week’s rally in Pishin where inappropriate slogans were raised against him.

Senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser had a telephone conversation with the Ma­­­­u­lana, expressing regrets over the episode.

“Such unfortunate incidents lead to bad blood between political parties and hinder attempts to bring together different actors on one platform,” Mr Qaiser said.

Aslam Ghori, a JUI-F office-bearer, said the conversation touched on the post-election situation, especially prospects for formation of a broad-based anti-government alliance.

Maulana Fazlur Reh­man thanked Asad Qaiser for getting in touch with him, recalling that “we have had cordial discussions earlier too, but there were some reservations as well”. “These reservations need to be removed,” the Maulana told Mr Qaiser. He, however, added that “channels of communications” between the two parties should be kept open.

