DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 14, 2024

Settlers kill Palestinian, torch cars and homes

AFP Published April 14, 2024 Updated April 14, 2024 06:41am

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday condemned the death of an Israeli teenager in the occupied West Bank as attacks on Palestinian villages intensified following news of his death.

After Benjamin Achimeir, 14, was reported missing near Ramallah on Friday, hundreds of Jewish settlers backed by Israeli forces raided nearby Palestinian villages, torching cars and homes, and left at least one villager dead and dozens wounded.

The attacks escalated in several villages on Saturday after Achimeir’s body was found near the Malachi Hashalom outpost. Correspondents saw smoke rising from burnt houses and fields.

The mayor of nearby Al-Mughayyir village, Amin Abu Alyah, said: “Dozens of settlers are now attacking the village and burning everything they find in front of them. They burned a house, a bulldozer and a number of vehicles.” Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Mustafa condemned the attacks and urged the authorities to help the people of Al-Mughayyir.

Netanyahu said Israeli forces were “in an intensive pursuit after the heinous murderers and all those who collaborated with them”.

“The heinous murder of the boy Binyamin Achimair is a serious crime,” he said.

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned “revenge” attacks would make it difficult for security forces to find the perpetrators. “The law must not be taken into one’s own hands,” he wrote on social media.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said “violent riots of the settlers are a dangerous violation of the law and interfere with the security forces.”

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis live in West Bank settlements considered illegal under international law. With tensions already high in the face of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Israeli security forces and hundreds of volunteers formed a huge search party to look for Achimeir on Friday.

Jewish settlers who were part of the manhunt raided Al-Mughayyir, firing shots and torching homes and cars in the village while residents responded by throwing stones, journalists reported.

At least one person was killed and 25 wounded, the Palestinian health ministry said on Friday.

Overnight, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that five Palestinians were wounded in another settler attack in Abu Falah village near Ramallah.

On Saturday Suleiman Dawabsha, mayor of Duma near Nablus, said the West Bank had been “in a real state of war since yesterday”.

He said Israeli troops and settlers had set fire to more than 15 houses and 10 farms in his village.

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has seen a surge in violence since early last year.

At least 462 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers in the West Bank, according to Palestinian official figures.

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Palestinian territories, urged the UN to “authorise the deployment of a protective presence in the occupied Palestinian territory, with the explicit mandate to prevent and (repel) attacks against civilians”.

“The Israeli army has abundantly proven unwilling or unable to ensure that task,” she wrote on X.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Noshki killings
Updated 14 Apr, 2024

Noshki killings

It must be asked why Baloch separatists continue to target civilians as well as security men despite large deployment.
Upholding the law
14 Apr, 2024

Upholding the law

THE recent discord in Bahawalnagar offers a chance to reflect on the sanctity of the law and its enforcement across...
Tragic travels
14 Apr, 2024

Tragic travels

FOR those embarking on road and boat journeys, the probability of fatal accidents has seen a steady rise. The recent...
Security lapses
Updated 13 Apr, 2024

Security lapses

Ensuring the safety of foreign citizens is paramount, not just for diplomatic relations but for our economic future.
An eventful season
13 Apr, 2024

An eventful season

THE Senate chairman and deputy chairman were elected unopposed, and 41 new senators were sworn in on Tuesday,...
Living rough
13 Apr, 2024

Living rough

WE either don’t see them or don’t want to see them — not even when they are actively trying to get our...