DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 09, 2024

Malaysian state turns Ramazan food waste into fertiliser

AFP Published April 9, 2024 Updated April 9, 2024 07:43am

KUANTAN: After breaking their Ramazan fast outside a mosque in Malaysia, people throw their leftovers into a machine that converts the food scraps into organic fertiliser for crops.

The modest government initiative in the central state of Pahang aims to reduce wastage, especially during the holy month when huge amounts of food are thrown away daily.

The mobile machine has been deployed at a park in the heart of state capital Kuantan during Ramazan where many families gather every evening to feast on cheap local dishes after a day of fasting.

It processes 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of scraps a day, said Sharudin Hamid, the state director of Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corpo­ration, which started the pilot project last year.

The amount is a tiny fraction of the more than 13,000 tonnes of food sent to landfills around the country every day, even more during Ramazan.

“The main objective is to ensure that the waste is not sent to landfills,” Sharudin said. “This has had a significant impact on us, as people are becoming more aware of environmental conservation, especially in terms of food waste reduction.”

Food scraps are thrown into the mac­h­ine where they are slowly mixed with rice husks and sawdust for 48 hours.

The brownish-coloured waste is then packaged and given to farmers to use as fertiliser on their crops.

“Things that grow from that fertiliser can also become food, which again can be composted into fertiliser. So there’s a natural cycle,” said Abdul Shukor Mohamad Salleh, 27, as he bought local delicacies at a Ramazan food market in Kuantan, one of many across the country.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

World Bank’s advice
Updated 09 Apr, 2024

World Bank’s advice

The next IMF programme will be far tougher than any other Pakistan has embarked on in the past.
Middle East heat
09 Apr, 2024

Middle East heat

America must communicate to Israel that further provocations, particularly targeting sovereign states, will be unacceptable.
Killing fields
09 Apr, 2024

Killing fields

PERHAPS rankled by the daily flood of grisly news — murders, armed robberies, muggings and kidnappings — and...
Merchants of death
Updated 08 Apr, 2024

Merchants of death

The need for a paradigm shift in how the international community, particularly the US, approaches the Israel-Palestine conflict is long overdue.
Water crisis
08 Apr, 2024

Water crisis

PAKISTAN is starting its new summer cropping — kharif — season with a whopping 30pc water shortage caused by...
Reliving heritage
08 Apr, 2024

Reliving heritage

IT is fair that Peshawar, arguably the oldest living city in South Asia with an ancient past dating back to the 5th...