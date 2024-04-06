DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz sets off to Saudi Arabia on first foreign visit since election

April 6, 2024

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif embarked on a three-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today. He was accompanied by the ministers for foreign Affairs, defence, economic Affairs, finance and information, Radio Pakistan reports.

During a press conference on Saturday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that this would be the prime minister’s first foreign visit since his election.

The PM is expected to meet his counterpart, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to discuss issues of mutual interest and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The prime minister will also perform Umrah and offer prayers at Masjid Nabwi during his time in the Kingdom.

The information minister added that Shehbaz will travel on a commercial flight and that the prime minister and his delegation will “bear the expense of this tour from their own pockets.”

“I wanted to make this clear before we depart, otherwise people will spread fake news and propaganda,” Tarar said.

In a press release issued on Friday, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia “have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity.

“The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.”

The statement further read that the leadership of both countries is “committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.”

On March 16, PM Shehbaz had said that Pakistan was working closely with Saudi Arabia to “transform the deep-rooted, historic fraternal Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties into a comprehensive strategic partnership”.

He had made the remarks as Crown Prince Mohammed called to congratulate PM Shehbaz on assuming office. During the conversation, the premier told the crown prince that “Pakistan was proud of its historic, deep-rooted and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and the two countries had always stood together through thick and thin”.

Subsequently, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir had met with the Saudi crown prince during his second official trip to the country. According to a press release issued by the military’s media wing, during his visit, the crown prince had stated the kingdom wanted to strengthen bilateral ties with Pakistan.

