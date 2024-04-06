DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 06, 2024

Farmers threaten protests over wheat price stagnation

Amjad Mahmood Published April 6, 2024 Updated April 6, 2024 10:12am

• Say CM Maryam fails to deliver on the agriculture front
• Demand support price of Rs5,000 per 40kg to sustain growers’ interest

LAHORE: Farmers across Punjab have voiced their disappointment following Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s decision to retain the previous year’s wheat support price and threatened legal action and protests if the government failed to address the issue.

The chief minister “has failed her first trial on the agriculture front in the province”, Kisan Board Pakistan President Sardar Zafar Hussain said at a press conference on Friday.

“She has decided to maintain the last year’s minimum support price of Rs3,900 per 40kg of wheat, while the Sindh province has enhanced it to Rs4,600 per 40kg.”

Flanked by Sardar Ashfaq Dogar, Akhtar Farooq Meo, and Rashid Minhala, Mr Hussain demanded that the government fix the minimum support price at Rs5,000 per 40kg to maintain farmers’ interest in the all-important crop.

He argued that considering the rise in the prices of fertilisers, pesticides, electricity, diesel and other inputs, the farmers deserved an increase of at least Rs1,100 per 40kg in the grain support price.

Otherwise, he warned, the farmers might shift towards alternative but more profitable crops, compelling the government to import wheat at much higher costs.

He regretted that the interests of the rural population were being sacrificed at the altar of “feared reaction” by the urbanites in case of an increase in the rates of wheat flour.

He said the alternative and better route for controlling flour prices is providing subsidies to the farmers on farm inputs.

He announced that if the government did not revise the wheat support price, the Kisan Board would not only approach a court of law against the injustice with the farming community but also come out on roads to force the rulers to accept their demand.

Responding to a query, he said the difference in the support prices between Sindh and Punjab would encourage grain smuggling from Punjab to other provinces, creating a crisis in the local markets.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deadly campaign
Updated 06 Apr, 2024

Deadly campaign

By no means can India or any other hostile foreign actor act unilaterally within Pakistan’s frontiers, and arbitrarily take out individuals.
Second phase
06 Apr, 2024

Second phase

PAKISTAN has long been a sanctuary for Afghans, hosting nearly 4m refugees for over 40 years. The figures, while...
GE outbreak
06 Apr, 2024

GE outbreak

THE denizens of Pakistan’s most populous city seem to be on their own: a new misery awaits them at every turn....
Failed experiment
Updated 05 Apr, 2024

Failed experiment

Instead of promoting talks with the TTP, the Afghan Taliban should ensure that their ‘brothers’ do not attack Pakistan.
Mail-in ‘terrorism’
05 Apr, 2024

Mail-in ‘terrorism’

IT is deeply alarming how easily threatening letters containing unidentified substances seem to have reached the...
Cheating epidemic
05 Apr, 2024

Cheating epidemic

IN recent years, Pakistan’s education landscape has been marred by a spate of cheating scandals, casting a pall...