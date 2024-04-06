DAWN.COM Logo

Fawad Chaudhry released from Adiala Jail

Mohammad Asghar Published April 6, 2024 Updated April 6, 2024 01:01pm

RAWALPINDI: Former information minister in the PTI government Fawad Chaudhry, who had been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), was released from Adiala Jail on Friday.

On Monday, an IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri granted bail to Mr Chaudhry in a case related to alleged corruption in acquiring land for a dual carriageway project in Jhelum.

The National Accountability Bureau had accused him of receiving “illegal gratification” from a contractor in the Lilla-Pind Dadan Khan-Jhelum dual carriageway project.

The bureau also accused him of approving a petrol pump along the dual carriageway road project “for his personal interest” and misusing his authority and influence to help his relatives and others with the purchase of land along the dual carriageway.

Mr Chaudhry’s counsel argued that the case against his client was politically motivated and brought just for political victimisation and to stop the petitioner from contesting the general elections. The lawyer said nothing was recovered during his client’s physical remand.

Sources said more than 28 cases have been registered against Fawad Chaud­hry in Lahore, Rawal­pindi, Multan, Attock, Faisalabad and Jhelum.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2024

