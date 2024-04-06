Bilawal calls for dialogue on judicial reforms to overcome challenges

LARKANA: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday called for a National Charter of Reconciliation and judicial reforms to find solutions to economic and security problems.

While addressing a gathering at the president’s camp office at Naudero House, the PPP leader emphasised the need for political parties to sit together and play their role in finding solutions to the issues faced by the country.

He added that out of respect for the people’s mandate, his party decided to support the incumbent government.

“People, through their vote, gave a message to work together and make Pakistan a modern country.”

According to Mr Bhutto-Zardari, opposition members should also realise that people have voted for them, and they should play their role in overcoming the challenges instead of disrupting the parliament.

Urges opposition to respect mandate, not disrupt parliament

“I observe whenever I go to the parliament that politicians talk of their egos,” lamented the PPP leader, who is also a member of the National Assembly.

“With political reconciliation — where all institutions remain within their realm of responsibilities — we could do much more to effectively address the economic issues.”

“We must jointly work to pull people out of poverty,” the PPP leader said and vowed that the PPP would play its role in solving economic problems and other issues.

He also thanked people for their “unflinching support and struggle,” which allowed his father, Asif Ali Zardari, to become president for the second time.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari also talked about the reference filed by his father — during his first term as the president — in the Supreme Court regarding the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case.

The Supreme Court has issued a short order — declaring the former prime minister’s trial unfair — but “we are waiting for the detailed order,” said the PPP chairman.

He said the PPP would hold a historic congregation in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on April 14 to mark the death anniversary of the former prime minister and pay homage to his “dynamic leadership”.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said people from all over the country would participate in the event, which has been moved from April 4 — the death anniversary of the ex-PM — due to Ramazan.

He also urged the voters to set priorities and work with consensus for the development of his constituency NA-194 in Larkana and PS-11, where his political secretary, Jamil Soomro, won the election with a thumping majority.

The PPP chairman also urged his party’s MNAs and MPAs to serve their constituents.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khu­hro, PPP Women Wing Chairperson Faryal Talpur, Aijaz Jakhrani, local PPP leaders and workers also attended the Iftar party.

