Bilawal stresses reforms for speedy justice

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, party’s women wing president Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and others offer fateha at the grave of Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.—APP

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday underlined the need for introducing judicial reforms in the country in line with the Charter of Democracy, which was reached between the late Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif decades ago.

Ninety per cent of the points mentioned in the charter of democracy have been implemented, he claimed, adding that now is the time to go for judicial reforms so that people could get justice.

People of Pakistan face certain difficulties in getting justice, Mr Bhutto-Zardari told a gathering of polling agents and in-charges of the election campaign for the Sindh Assembly’s constituency PS-10. The meeting was held at the camp office of presidency in Naudero, marking the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The PPP leader said that after the Supreme Court’s recent short order in the Z.A. Bhutto case time has come to introduce judicial reforms in the country. He appealed to the federal government to carry out judicial reforms to ensure speedy justice to people.

Wants PPP ministers to coordinate with locals to draft uplift plans; says relief in power bills to be given through solar energy

He noted that the judgement in the Z.A. Bhutto reference filed by President Asif Ali Zardari came after a long struggle.

He stated that due to the holy month of Ramazan the death anniversary of Z.A. Bhutto would now be held on April 13 or 14, adding that the party would make a final decision in this regard. He said the future event would be a historic one since it would be held in the wake of the Supreme Court’s short order in the Bhutto case.

The PPP leader pointed out that during the election campaign he had stated that no party would be able to form its government without the PPP’s support, adding that his prediction stands proved today.

“We took part in elections, but could not secure a simple majority to form our government. Therefore, we decided to lend support to the federal government with the sole objective of addressing the issues of poverty, economic crisis, price hike and unemployment,” he said. The federal government should be given time to deliver and pull the people out of the economic crisis, he added.

About PPP’s governments in Sindh and Balochistan, he said those who won the elections should now be ready to make efforts to find out solution to people’s problems.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari asked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to call upon ministers to hold open kutcheris in different districts to have first-hand knowledge of the issues and prepare development plans in consultation with the area people. He said funds for the execution of development schemes would be released to provide relief to people.

Talking about the ‘Awami Muashi Muahida’, which was launched during the PPP’s election campaign, he said efforts would be made to implement in letter and spirit its contents by the PPP-led governments in Sindh and Balochistan. “We are trying to extend relief to people in their energy bills through solar energy systems and would also provide relief to farmers through the Kissan Card,” he added.

The PPP chairman said that the energy minister had assured him of providing relief to the masses through the solar system, adding that process had already started to launch the Benazir Mazdoor Card.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2024