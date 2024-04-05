DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 05, 2024

Iran, Pakistan commit to resolving gas pipeline issues

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 5, 2024 Updated April 5, 2024 11:58am

ISLAMABAD: With the aim of increasing trade and energy cooperation, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs and Diplomacy Mahdi Safari committed on Thursday to resolve the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline issues amicably.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed historically strong bilateral ties that were based on shared values, similar cultures, the same religion, and being neighbouring countries.

He reaffirmed his commitment to extending parliamentary support to further deepen these ties by supporting cooperation in energy, trade, and business, and especially by creating synergy among the private sectors of both nations. The speaker expressed these views during his meeting with the Iranian Parliamentary Delegation led by Mahdi Safari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam at Parliament House Islamabad.

A statement issued here by the NA said that while emphasising the need for streamlining cooperation in the private sector, the speaker said that both nations had vast opportunities for enhancing trade and business by managing border markets, increasing import-export volume, resolving Iran-Pakistan gas pipe line issues, working on Gawadar-Chahbahar as sister projects, and bringing the parliaments of both nations closer. The Speaker reiterated his commitment to cement parliament-to-parliament contacts between both nations by reviving the Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) and encouraging the mutual visits of lawmakers of both nations.

Mahdi Safari, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs and Diplomacy, extended warm felicitations to Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for his successful election as Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan. He said that both nations had vast opportunities to explore in the business, trade, and energy sectors. He also said that issues related to the Iran-Pakistan Gas Project needed to be resolved amicably, along with enhancing border trade and cooperation in the energy sector.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2024

Pak Iran Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Failed experiment
Updated 05 Apr, 2024

Failed experiment

Instead of promoting talks with the TTP, the Afghan Taliban should ensure that their ‘brothers’ do not attack Pakistan.
Mail-in ‘terrorism’
05 Apr, 2024

Mail-in ‘terrorism’

IT is deeply alarming how easily threatening letters containing unidentified substances seem to have reached the...
Cheating epidemic
05 Apr, 2024

Cheating epidemic

IN recent years, Pakistan’s education landscape has been marred by a spate of cheating scandals, casting a pall...
Pessimistic view
Updated 04 Apr, 2024

Pessimistic view

Pakistan’s options are few at this point: it can either head towards the abyss or get its act together to dodge economic devastation.
Violating lives
04 Apr, 2024

Violating lives

FROM ordering live burnings and forced marriages to rape, jirgas persist as a parallel justice system that violates...
On the right track
04 Apr, 2024

On the right track

AT last, amid murmurs of dissent over new rules and allegations of manoeuvring, the Pakistan Football Federation...