Harnai blast leaves one dead, 14 hurt

QUETTA: A roadside blast killed a petroleum company employee and left 14 others wounded in the Harnai district of Balochistan on Saturday.

“It was an improvised explosive device (IED) planted at the roadside in Wareekha area at the border of Harnai and Duki,” Harnai Deputy Commissioner Javed Domki said.

The victims were employees of Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and belonged to Harnai, Duki and Zhob. The deceased was later identified as Mohammad Tariq. The body and the injured were airlifted to Combined Military Hospital in Quetta.

Police officials said the MPCL employees were on their way to conduct a survey when their vehicle was targeted in the attack near the border of Harnai and Duki area. “The target was vehicles of the MPCL,” a senior police said, adding that the body has been sent to the victim’s native village.

Police say IED attack targeted petroleum company’s vehicle

Later on Friday evening, the banned Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility of the attack.

The counterterrorism department of police later registered a case against militants and started investigation.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the bomb blast in Harnai, describing it a deplorable act of violence.

He instructed the home department to provide a report on the incident and ordered better medical facilities for the injured. He called the attack an act of cowardice and terrorism and ordered immediate submission of an investigation report of the incident.

He said the people of Balochistan and security forces were united against the enemies of peace. “Peace will win in the war against those who spread terror and horror,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2024