DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 27, 2024

Sri Lanka PM says China to develop strategic infrastructure

AFP Published March 27, 2024 Updated March 27, 2024 03:00pm
In this handout photograph released by the Sri Lanka Prime Minister’s Office and taken on March 27, 2024 shows Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena (L) and China’s Premier Li Qiang during bilateral talks in Beijing. — AFP
In this handout photograph released by the Sri Lanka Prime Minister’s Office and taken on March 27, 2024 shows Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena (L) and China’s Premier Li Qiang during bilateral talks in Beijing. — AFP

Sri Lanka’s prime minister said on Wednesday that China has pledged to develop the island nation’s strategic deep sea port and the capital’s airport after talks with his counterpart in Beijing.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said China — the island’s biggest bilateral creditor — would “assist” Sri Lanka’s restructuring of external debt, a key condition to maintaining a $2.9 billion IMF bailout.

Beijing’s position on debt restructuring has not been made public, but Sri Lankan officials have said China was reluctant to take a haircut on its loans but could extend the tenure and adjust interest rates.

Sri Lanka in 2022 ran out of foreign exchange to finance essential imports and declared a sovereign default on its $46 billion foreign debt.

Months of protests forced then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa out of office.

Gunawardena’s office said Premier Li Qiang had promised China would “assist Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring process continuously and help Sri Lanka to develop its economy”.

Gunawardena said Beijing had offered “assistance to develop” Colombo International Airport and Hambantota port, the statement added, without giving further details. A Japanese-funded expansion of Colombo airport had been on hold since Sri Lanka’s sovereign debt default.

The southern sea port of Hambantota was handed to a Chinese state-owned company in 2017 on a 99-year lease for $1.12 billion, sparking security concerns in Beijing’s regional rival India.

India and the United States are both concerned that a Chinese foothold at Hambantota, on the island’s southern coast, could boost its naval advantage in the Indian Ocean.

Sri Lanka has insisted its ports will not be used for any military purposes, but New Delhi has objected to Chinese research vessels calling at Hambantota fearing that they could be used for espionage.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New terror wave
Updated 27 Mar, 2024

New terror wave

The time has come for decisive government action against militancy.
Development costs
27 Mar, 2024

Development costs

A HEFTY escalation of 30pc in the cost of ongoing federal development schemes is one of the many decisions where the...
Aitchison controversy
Updated 27 Mar, 2024

Aitchison controversy

It is hoped that higher authorities realise that politics and nepotism have no place in schools.
Ceasefire, finally
Updated 26 Mar, 2024

Ceasefire, finally

Palestinian lives matter, and a generation of orphaned Gazan children will be looking to the world community to secure justice for them.
Afghan return
26 Mar, 2024

Afghan return

FOLLOWING a controversial first repatriation phase involving ‘illegal’ Afghan refugees last November, the...
Planes and plans
26 Mar, 2024

Planes and plans

FOR the past many years, PIA has been getting little by way of good press, mostly on account of internal...