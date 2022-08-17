DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 17, 2022

Chinese military ship docks in Sri Lanka

AFP Published August 17, 2022 Updated August 17, 2022 10:09am
CREW members onboard the Yuan Wang 5 hold China’s national flag upon their arrival at Hambantota on Tuesday.—AFP
HAMBANTOTA: A Chinese re­­search vessel bristling with antennas and communication gear docked at Sri Lanka’s Chinese-run port of Hambantota on Tuesday despite concerns from India and the United States about its alleged spying activities.

The Yuan Wang 5 entered the deep-sea port after securing permission to enter Sri Lankan waters on the condition it would not engage in research, port officials said.

It was originally due to arrive last week, but Colombo asked Beijing to defer the visit following objections by India, which shares Western concerns about Chinese activities in the region.

But on Saturday, after intense negotiations, Sri Lanka announced a U-turn, saying permission was restored to dock at the southern port and remain for six days for refuelling and taking in other supplies.

New Delhi lodges complaint with Colombo, Washington raises security concerns

“We are granting the same facilities that we extend to all other countries,” government spokesman Bandula Gunawardana told reporters. “All these countries are important to us.”

Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong said the visit of Yuan Wang 5 was part of “normal ex­­changes between the two countries”.

“China and Sri Lanka enjoy outstanding friendship,” Qi told reporters at a ceremony to welcome the ship.

Shipping analytics websites des­cribed the Yuan Wang 5 as a research and survey vessel, but according to Indian media it is a dual-use spy ship.

There was no customary military band to welcome the vessel, but a small group of traditional Kandyan dancers and drummers performed on a red carpet.

Also dockside were several lawmakers, but there were no senior politicians or other dignitaries in attendance.

“Long live China and Sri Lanka friendship,” read a red-and-white banner on an upper deck of the vessel, which had at least four satellite dish antennas pointed skywards.

Men in white shirts and black trousers stood on deck waving Chinese and Sri Lankan flags as the vessel was pushed alongside the main jetty.

The Hambantota port has been run by the Chinese since 2017, when they took it on a 99-year lease for $1.12 billion, less than the $1.4bn Sri Lanka paid a Chinese firm to build it.

New Delhi is suspicious of Beijing’s increasing presence in the Indian Ocean and influence in Sri Lanka, seeing both as firmly within its sphere of influence.

Both India and the US have raised security concerns over the ship’s visit to Sri Lanka, with New Delhi lodging a complaint with Colombo.

China has said it was “completely unjustified for certain countries” to cite “security concerns” to pressure Sri Lanka, especially at a time when the island is facing an unprecedented economic crisis.

The vessel’s activities were “in line with international law and international practice, and do not affect any country’s security or economic interests,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters. “They should not be interfered with by third parties.”

A day before the arrival of the vessel, India gifted a Dornier 228 surveillance aircraft to Sri Lanka in a bid to bolster the island’s maritime surveillance capabilities.

The Chinese ship was allowed into port on the condition it keeps its Automatic Identification System (AIS) switched on while in Sri Lankan waters and does not carry out scientific research.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2022

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Shikari
Aug 17, 2022 10:20am
"The Hambantota port has been run by the Chinese since 2017, when they took it on a 99-year lease for $1.12 billion, less than the $1.4bn Sri Lanka paid a Chinese firm to build it." A honest enemy is better than a two faced "friend".
Stranger
Aug 17, 2022 10:21am
SL needs both IND and CHN support.It’s waste of time to try and get them on one side.They are trying to balance the relationship with both countries.They can’t say no to
SMI
Aug 17, 2022 10:22am
Oops ! China doing the same what US did by visiting Taiwan
Chulbul
Aug 17, 2022 10:25am
Pls nobody should complain if srilanka deckared bankruptcy in few days. Nation decide their own future.
Pops
Aug 17, 2022 10:31am
Sri Lanka does not have any food or oil/petrol. So what supplies was the ship there for. It’s a spy ship. I hope India had a very strong signal jamming in place. India and USA should send a similar “research “ ship to Taiwan now and see how the Chinese like it.
Sridhar Raghunath Rao
Aug 17, 2022 10:31am
Geographically, India is closer to Sri Lanka and has taken much needed help from India during its crisis. Sri Lanka should have obliged Indian concerns also.
Pops
Aug 17, 2022 10:32am
If China is a good friend of SL, they should cancel the SL debt.
Nambi
Aug 17, 2022 10:35am
Scares no one.
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 17, 2022 11:20am
Srilanka in trouble. Poor countries should be careful in getting loans from big powers.
Today
Aug 17, 2022 11:43am
@SMI, nope way different. READ the last line.
