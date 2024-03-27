DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 27, 2024

Shares at PSX climb 500 points in intraday trade

Dawn.com Published March 27, 2024 Updated March 27, 2024 12:14pm
This image shows activity on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday. — Screenshot via PSX data portal
This image shows activity on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday. — Screenshot via PSX data portal

Bulls dominated the trading floor of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday as shares gained over 500 points in intraday trade, with analysts attributing the gains to “good progress” made regarding the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

On Tuesday, the federal cabinet approved the board of PIA Holding Company, with former State Bank governor Tariq Bajwa being appointed as its chairman.

The move was hailed as a significant development in the national carrier’s privatisation process as its liabilities and assets will be transferred to the holding company, which will be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. The board will include seven independent directors and four government officials.

Today, the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 520.58 points, or 0.79 per cent, to stand at 66,426.85 points at 11:14am from the previous close of 65,906.27.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, said “good progress” made regarding the privatisation of the national carrier and a “likely new deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)” was helping market sentiment.

He highlighted that the benchmark index was once again closing in on the all-time high number of 66,427 points, which was seen in December.

Moreover, he said that foreign fund buying — as shown by National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) data — also supported share prices “which are trading at an attractive price-to-earning ratio of less than four”.

He said that currently the country’s market was the best performing market with the highest gains in last six months.

Shahab Farooq, director of research at Next Capital Limited, attributed the rally to “positive developments” on the macroeconomic front such as the progression of PIA’s privatisation and moving ahead with the new IMF deal.

“The finance minister’s statement regarding interest rates and foreign buying are [also] fueling positive sentiments in the market,” he said.

Yousuf M. Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, said, “The relative calm on the political front, coupled with the finance minister’s rational interview on a media channel, alongside institutional and foreign buying this morning, has kept investors upbeat.”

However, he warned that participants were getting increasingly concerned about the record high interest rate “which could potentially lead to more defaults and non-performing loans (NPLs), particularly in the textile sector where higher energy costs compared to peers are making textile firms uncompetitive”.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New terror wave
Updated 27 Mar, 2024

New terror wave

The time has come for decisive government action against militancy.
Development costs
27 Mar, 2024

Development costs

A HEFTY escalation of 30pc in the cost of ongoing federal development schemes is one of the many decisions where the...
Aitchison controversy
27 Mar, 2024

Aitchison controversy

UNDUE interference by officials and bending of the rules has ruined many an institution in Pakistan. The education...
Ceasefire, finally
Updated 26 Mar, 2024

Ceasefire, finally

Palestinian lives matter, and a generation of orphaned Gazan children will be looking to the world community to secure justice for them.
Afghan return
26 Mar, 2024

Afghan return

FOLLOWING a controversial first repatriation phase involving ‘illegal’ Afghan refugees last November, the...
Planes and plans
26 Mar, 2024

Planes and plans

FOR the past many years, PIA has been getting little by way of good press, mostly on account of internal...