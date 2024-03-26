DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 26, 2024

Three suspects in Ichhra bazaar case get bail

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 26, 2024 Updated March 26, 2024 10:45am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to three suspects allegedly involved in harassment of a woman in Ichhra bazaar for wearing a shirt with Arabic script print.

The police arrested the suspects, Muhammad Nadeem, Adil Sarwar and Altimash Saqlain.

Last week, the court sent the suspects to jail on judicial remand after denying their further custody to the police.

The lawyers for the suspects argued that the police arrested their clients without any evidence, and only to show performance to the government, seeking their release on bail.

Judge Arshad Javed allowed the bail petitions of the suspects subject to furnishing surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

The judge also disposed of the pre-arrest bail petitions of two other suspects — Maulana Aleemuddin Shakir and Khalid Shehansha — as withdrawn in the light of a discharge report submitted by the police.

According to the FIR, lodged a week after the incident, dozens of religiously charged people accused a woman of blasphemy in Inchhra bazaar as they confused the Arabic text printed on her shirt with Quranic verses. The mob also threatened to kill the woman.

However, a police team led by ASP Sheharbano Naqvi rescued the woman and shifted her to a police station.

JINNAH HOUSE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday allowed Sarwar Road police a five-day physical remand of a recently arrested suspect, who was absconder in the Jinnah House attack case.

The police presented the suspect, Tayyab Gulzar, before the court and sought his remand for 14 days.

The investigating officer said the suspect went into hiding and had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court. He said the police recently arrested the suspect.

Duty Judge Arshad Javed granted five-day physical remand of the suspect and directed the police to present him again on March 30.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2024

Blasphemy , Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ceasefire, finally
Updated 26 Mar, 2024

Ceasefire, finally

Palestinian lives matter, and a generation of orphaned Gazan children will be looking to the world community to secure justice for them.
Afghan return
26 Mar, 2024

Afghan return

FOLLOWING a controversial first repatriation phase involving ‘illegal’ Afghan refugees last November, the...
Planes and plans
26 Mar, 2024

Planes and plans

FOR the past many years, PIA has been getting little by way of good press, mostly on account of internal...
Smog country
Updated 25 Mar, 2024

Smog country

AS if all of Pakistan’s other troubles were not enough, the country has now been named the second most polluted in...
Taxing traders
25 Mar, 2024

Taxing traders

PAKISTAN is once again making an attempt to get the slippery trade sector into the tax net. Will it finally succeed?...
IHK political curbs
Updated 25 Mar, 2024

IHK political curbs

The only way to justly solve the Kashmir question is through a sustained political process involving the region’s genuine popular representatives.