DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 25, 2024

Protests held in Hunza, Islamabad against abduction, forced marriage of underage girl

Jamil Nagri Published March 25, 2024 Updated March 25, 2024 11:21am

GILGIT: Protest demonstrations were held in Hunza and Islamabad on Sunday against alleged abduction and forced marriage of an underage girl belonging to Gilgit.

The 13-year-old went missing from Sultanabad village in Gilgit four days ago.

In Hunza, the protest was held at Karakoram Highway in Aliabad. A large number of activists from various political parties participated in the demonstration. The protesters were holding placards inscribed with demands for the recovery of the girl without her being forced into marriage.

Awami Workers Party called the protest against the alleged abduction and forced marriage of the student.

AWP senior leader Baba Jan accused the Gilgit-Baltistan police of protecting those involved in the abduction and forced marriage of the underage girl. He said the girl’s father was a labourer due to which both the police and the alleged abductors were trying to pressure him. He threatened a large protest at Ittehad Chowk of Gilgit if the police did not show seriousness and recover the girl.

Ikram Baig Jamal, Akhun Bai and others also spoke on the occasion.

The protesters demanded that the girl be recovered immediately. They said forced statements were being made from the girl.

Meanwhile, civil society activists, child rights organisations, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, lawyers, journalists and representatives of political parties held another protest outside the National Press Club in Islamabad and demanded immediate recovery of the girl. They also called for transparent investigation into the case.

The protesters questioned the role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Rights Commission as the unlawful marriage was solemnised in Mansehra district of the province.

Moreover, the suspects also applied for a transit bail at Peshawar High Court which makes it mandatory for the Child Rights Commission to investigate, respond and rescue the child.

A video posted on social media by the alleged abductors of the girl claimed that she was married to a 17-year-old boy. This age is also not legal for marriage under Child Marriage Restraint Amendment Act 1929.

Furthermore, in the video the suspects showed the girl older than her actual age contrary to her original Nadra issued birth registration certificate.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smog country
Updated 25 Mar, 2024

Smog country

AS if all of Pakistan’s other troubles were not enough, the country has now been named the second most polluted in...
Taxing traders
25 Mar, 2024

Taxing traders

PAKISTAN is once again making an attempt to get the slippery trade sector into the tax net. Will it finally succeed?...
IHK political curbs
Updated 25 Mar, 2024

IHK political curbs

The only way to justly solve the Kashmir question is through a sustained political process involving the region’s genuine popular representatives.
Moscow carnage
Updated 24 Mar, 2024

Moscow carnage

Afghanistan and its bordering states, particularly Pakistan, need to be at the forefront of the fight against the IS-Khorasan faction.
Wily throw of dice
24 Mar, 2024

Wily throw of dice

Arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy case appears to have recoiled on the BJP.
Rocketing TB
24 Mar, 2024

Rocketing TB

PAKISTAN’s National TB Strategic Plan 2024-26 is a turning point in the country’s battle with tuberculosis. And...