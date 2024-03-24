PTI renews pledge to strive for Haqeeqi Azadi

ISLAMABAD: Paki­stan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on the occasion of Pakistan Day has vowed his party is committed to make Pakistan a truly sovereign Islamic welfare state, as the nation will not accept slavery.

In his message issued by the PTI’s media wing on Saturday, Mr Khan vowed to continue struggle for the rule of law and ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ of the nation, pointing out that March 23 was a day of pledge to achieve and establish an Islamic welfare state.

Also, PTI stalwart and former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser at a convention held in the Khyber Pakht­unkhwa House, Islam­abad, said the goal of Pakistan’s foundation could not be achieved, as basic human rights were being violated and PTI leaders were in jail.

He said the PTI had high expectations but Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa disappointed it. History would not remember the CJP if he did not ensure the rule of law, he added.

PTI Chairman Gohar Khan urged the SC to advise the ECP to make the Senate votes verifiable in order to put an end to horse trading in Senate elections. He also demanded that the CJP form a judicial commission on the May 9 riots. He believed fair investigation would establish that the caretaker Punjab CM and Punjab police chief were behind the entire episode.

PTI leaders Walid Iqbal, Khalid Khurshid, Shehryar Afridi, Ali Mohammad Khan and Faisal Javed also spoke.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2024