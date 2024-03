Military awards conferred on soldiers, officers

ISLAMABAD: Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday conferred military awards on officers and soldiers of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

One Sitara-i-Basalat, 135 Tamgha-i-Basalat, 45 Imtiazi Asnad, 148 Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Commendation Cards, 23 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), 109 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 137 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Mili­tary) were awarded to officers and soldiers, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) on Saturday.

Sepoy Israr Muhammad, SSG, has been conferred with Sitara-i-Basalat.

Brig Mustafa Kamal (Shaheed), CMI, Lt-Col Safdar Ali Khan, NLI, Maj Muhammad Jawad (Shaheed), FF, Maj Mian Abdullah Shah (Shaheed), Arty, Maj Saqib Hussain (Shaheed), Sigs, and Capt Sagheer Abbas (Shaheed), AD, were among the 135 Tamgha-i-Basalat recipients.

Brig Tauqir Anwar Khan, Punjab, Col Humayun Mujtaba, CMI, Lt-Col Ali Ahmed, CMI, Lt-Col Fahad Zaman, AC, Lt-Col Syed Ali Moosa, EME, Maj Atif Razzaq Joyya, FF, and Maj Umer Siddique were among the 45 who received Imtiazi Sanad.

Among the 148 COAS Commendation Cards recipients were Brig Zahid Ali Shah, Sind, Brig Muhammad Sajid Mahmood, Baloch, Col Hafiz Kashif Rashid, Punjab, Col Muhammad Siddique, HCA, Lt-Col Adnan Hassan, CMI, and Lt-Col Muhammad Jamal Khalid.

Maj-Gen Saeedur Rehman Sarwar, TSO, Maj-Gen Shahid Pervaiz, NLI, Maj-Gen Muhammad Asim Khan, Arty, Maj-Gen Nadeem Yousaf, Avn, and Maj-Gen Ghulam Muhammad, Arty were among the 23 officers who received Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Following were among the 109 officers who were conferred with Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military): Brig Imran Masood Kashfi, Punjab, Brig Muhammad Shareef, FF, Brig Saqib Ali Cheema, CMI, Brig Riffat Ali Khan, AK, and Brig Shahid Mahmood, CMI. Lt-Col Muhammad Sohail Aslam, Punjab, Lt-Col Ahmer Nisar Satti, Sind, Lt-Col Bilal Muhammad, AK, and Lt-Col Wajahat Ali Khan Utman, Punjab, were among the 137 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) recipients.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2024