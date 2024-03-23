As nation celebrates Pakistan Day, President, PM call for following footsteps of founding fathers

As Pakistan Day celebrations are under way, President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed upon the nation to participate in the nation-building process actively, embracing the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion.

The day’s celebrations began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country. The national flag has also been hoisted on major government buildings.

The grand military parade featured contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces conducting a march past, while fighter planes presented aerobatic manoeuvres.

In his message on Pakistan Day, President Zardari honoured the commitment and sacrifices made by the Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his companions.

“Our armed forces, civil administration, police, and law enforcement agencies have, with unwavering commitment, ensured the safety, security, and sovereignty of our nation.

“Their triumphant role in the two-decade-long war against terrorism, rapid response to the call of duty in times of natural disasters, and contribution to peacekeeping missions worldwide stand out as our unflinching commitment to global peace and peaceful coexistence.”

President Zardari stressed that the key to durable peace in South Asia is the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

“Let us also recognise the unparalleled sacrifices of our Kashmiri brethren, both during the Pakistan Movement and in the ongoing struggle for the freedom of [India-held] Kashmir.”

He also said Pakistan is deeply concerned over the indiscriminate killing of innocent Palestinians and persistent attacks on educational institutions and hospitals by the Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked nation to renew the firm resolve to follow the footsteps of founding fathers to make Pakistan a trivet of peace, progress and stability.

In his message on Pakistan Day, he said Pakistan’s forefathers made untiring efforts and rendered exemplary sacrifices for Pakistan as millions of Muslims left their homes in India and decided to migrate to Pakistan.

“We are completely cognisant of the serious challenges confronting Pakistan currently including inflation, unemployment, circular debt, fiscal and trade deficit and, above all, the growing scourge of terrorism,” the premier said.

Felicitating Pakistanis at home or abroad, he said that as a nation, Pakistanis had proved to be resilient in the face of extraordinary circumstances and stood the test of time.

“I can assure you that we stand committed to put Pakistan on the path to economic recovery and prosperity with a cogent policy reform framework. I hope that these measures will bring economic stability and the current wave of high inflation will recede, bringing respite for our citizens,” he said.

Later in the day, an investiture ceremony will be held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr where Zardari will confer awards and medals on personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.