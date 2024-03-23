DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 23, 2024

As nation celebrates Pakistan Day, President, PM call for following footsteps of founding fathers

Dawn.com Published March 23, 2024 Updated March 23, 2024 10:19am

As Pakistan Day celebrations are under way, President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed upon the nation to participate in the nation-building process actively, embracing the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion.

The day’s celebrations began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country. The national flag has also been hoisted on major government buildings.

The grand military parade featured contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces conducting a march past, while fighter planes presented aerobatic manoeuvres.

In his message on Pakistan Day, President Zardari honoured the commitment and sacrifices made by the Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his companions.

“Our armed forces, civil administration, police, and law enforcement agencies have, with unwavering commitment, ensured the safety, security, and sovereignty of our nation.

“Their triumphant role in the two-decade-long war against terrorism, rapid response to the call of duty in times of natural disasters, and contribution to peacekeeping missions worldwide stand out as our unflinching commitment to global peace and peaceful coexistence.”

President Zardari stressed that the key to durable peace in South Asia is the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

“Let us also recognise the unparalleled sacrifices of our Kashmiri brethren, both during the Pakistan Movement and in the ongoing struggle for the freedom of [India-held] Kashmir.”

He also said Pakistan is deeply concerned over the indiscriminate killing of innocent Palestinians and persistent attacks on educational institutions and hospitals by the Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked nation to renew the firm resolve to follow the footsteps of founding fathers to make Pakistan a trivet of peace, progress and stability.

In his message on Pakistan Day, he said Pakistan’s forefathers made untiring efforts and rendered exemplary sacrifices for Pakistan as millions of Muslims left their homes in India and decided to migrate to Pakistan.

“We are completely cognisant of the serious challenges confronting Pakistan currently including inflation, unemployment, circular debt, fiscal and trade deficit and, above all, the growing scourge of terrorism,” the premier said.

Felicitating Pakistanis at home or abroad, he said that as a nation, Pakistanis had proved to be resilient in the face of extraordinary circumstances and stood the test of time.

“I can assure you that we stand committed to put Pakistan on the path to economic recovery and prosperity with a cogent policy reform framework. I hope that these measures will bring economic stability and the current wave of high inflation will recede, bringing respite for our citizens,” he said.

Later in the day, an investiture ceremony will be held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr where Zardari will confer awards and medals on personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pipeline under fire
Updated 23 Mar, 2024

Pipeline under fire

WHILE US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu’s recent testimony before a Congressional panel contained no...
Bandit raj
23 Mar, 2024

Bandit raj

MURDER, kidnapping for ransom and armed robbery have become facts of life for the unfortunate souls residing in the...
Energy theft
23 Mar, 2024

Energy theft

BY involving the FIA in the exercise, the government has admitted that the ongoing crackdown against power and gas...
Reactivating Nacta
Updated 22 Mar, 2024

Reactivating Nacta

In particular, sectarian and extremist actors that remain active in society must be put out of business.
No real reform
22 Mar, 2024

No real reform

CALL it a tragedy or a farce, the reality is that both Pakistan’s ruling elites and the IMF refuse to learn...
Death traps
22 Mar, 2024

Death traps

IN the pitch-black depths of Pakistan’s coal mines, the claustrophobia-inducing tunnels envelop miners like a...