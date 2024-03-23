DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 23, 2024

Envoy says no pause in ties with Kabul despite strikes

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published March 23, 2024 Updated March 23, 2024 08:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, has said there is no pause in relations with the Taliban administration in Kabul despite recent military actions.

Talking to Dawn on Friday after a meeting with Afghan Charge d’Affa­ires Sardar Ahmad Shakib, Ambassador Durrani described the meeting as a continuation of engagement with Taliban officials after the strikes against Gul Bahadur Group hideouts in Afghanistan.

A day earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Office had publicly voiced desire for addressing the issue of terrorism with Afghanistan through dialogue and cooperation.

The strikes, aimed at the hideouts of the Gul Baha­dur Group in Afghanistan, marked a significant mom­ent in the complex relationship between Islamabad and the Taliban government, which has been strained by the issue of terrorist sanctuaries since the Taliban’s ascension to power in 2021. This incident was notably the first instance of Pakistan deploying fighter jets into Afghan airspace for such operations, prompting a sharp response from the Taliban through artillery fire along the border areas.

During his conversation with Sardar Shakib, Mr Durrani highlighted the primary focus on addressing terrorism and exploring bilateral cooperation to mitigate these challenges.

FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch had reminded in her media briefing on Thursday that a Pakistani proposal aimed at jointly tackling terrorism has been on the negotiation table for a while. “We hope going forward, the two countries can work together to find joint solutions to combat terrorism,” she expressed optimistically.

The discussion between Ambassador Durrani and Sardar Shakib also touched upon strengthening the ties between the two countries, including an upcoming visit by a Pakistani trade delegation to Afghanistan on March 25.

In a separate statement condemning a recent terrorist attack in Kandahar, the FO reiterated that terrorism remains a mutual concern, necessitating collective efforts to address and overcome.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2024

Pak Afghan Ties , Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pipeline under fire
23 Mar, 2024

Pipeline under fire

WHILE US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu’s recent testimony before a Congressional panel contained no...
Bandit raj
23 Mar, 2024

Bandit raj

MURDER, kidnapping for ransom and armed robbery have become facts of life for the unfortunate souls residing in the...
Energy theft
23 Mar, 2024

Energy theft

BY involving the FIA in the exercise, the government has admitted that the ongoing crackdown against power and gas...
Reactivating Nacta
Updated 22 Mar, 2024

Reactivating Nacta

In particular, sectarian and extremist actors that remain active in society must be put out of business.
No real reform
22 Mar, 2024

No real reform

CALL it a tragedy or a farce, the reality is that both Pakistan’s ruling elites and the IMF refuse to learn...
Death traps
22 Mar, 2024

Death traps

IN the pitch-black depths of Pakistan’s coal mines, the claustrophobia-inducing tunnels envelop miners like a...