DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 22, 2024

PHC puts govt, telecom regulator on notice over X restrictions

Bureau Report Published March 22, 2024 Updated March 22, 2024 11:39am

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Thursday directed the federal government and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to respond to a petition against restrictions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in the country.

A bench consisting of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Wiqar Ahmad issued the order after holding a preliminary hearing into the petition of lawyer Nouman Muhib Kakakhel, who requested the court to declare that the “systematic disruptions and blocking” of X service is unconstitutional and a violation of the fundamental and legal rights of the people at large, including him.

The petitioner requested the court to order the complete restoration of X service in the country.

He also sought interim relief through orders for authorities to restore X service until the disposal of his petition.

The respondents in the petition are the federal government through the secretary of the Cabinet Division, the secretary of the ministry of information technology and telecommunication, and the PTA through its chairman.

Petitioner says ‘systematic disruptions and blocking’ of X service is unconstitutional, rights violation

During the hearing, the bench wondered whether the high court could look at the matter as the Sindh High Court had already issued certain orders in an identical case.

The petitioner said the high court’s orders were applicable to that province.

However, the bench observed that if the high court issued an order to a federal institution, then it would be applicable across the country.

It decided to seek the formal response of the respondents to the petition.

Mr Kakakhel said X was a social media micro-blogging platform used by public personalities, journalists, multinational companies, government departments, officials, and the public at large in the country to express their views, make announcements, and share ideas, and that restrictions on it were unconstitutional and unlawful.

He added that X was also a source of news, entertainment, a marketing tool for businesses, and an opportunity to connect and converse on various topics as a global community.

Mr Kakakhel pointed out that the telecom regulator PTA neither issued any notification about the systematic disruptions and blocking of X service in the country nor did it specify any reason for it.

He said that Pakistan’s population mostly consisted of youth, who depended on information technology for learning, information, and livelihoods due to a lack of resources.

The petitioner contended that the media—the fourth pillar of the state—was powerful and effective like others, including the executive, judiciary, and legislature, as it helped form public opinions by providing the latest information to the people.

He claimed that social media had taken over a lion’s share of the space previously occupied by the traditional media and provided the people with an opportunity to express their opinions about every national issue.

Mr Kakakhel contended that if “miscreants” misused social media platforms in the country, they could be taken to task by the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber-Crime Wing and other authorities, but blocking access of the entire population to the social media platform was unjustified and against the law.

He said the country had various laws under which those acting against national security or the interests of the state, judiciary, or any national institution, could be charged and punished in accordance with the law.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reactivating Nacta
Updated 22 Mar, 2024

Reactivating Nacta

In particular, sectarian and extremist actors that remain active in society must be put out of business.
No real reform
22 Mar, 2024

No real reform

CALL it a tragedy or a farce, the reality is that both Pakistan’s ruling elites and the IMF refuse to learn...
Death traps
22 Mar, 2024

Death traps

IN the pitch-black depths of Pakistan’s coal mines, the claustrophobia-inducing tunnels envelop miners like a...
Gwadar attack
Updated 21 Mar, 2024

Gwadar attack

The ambush shows that far from being neutralised, separatist militants in Balochistan very much remain a threat to the province’s security.
X-cuses aplenty
Updated 21 Mar, 2024

X-cuses aplenty

It was suspicious that the PTA chief had simply not ordered the restoration of X when nobody was willing to take responsibility for its suspension.
Anti-Muslim India
21 Mar, 2024

Anti-Muslim India

THERE is a systematic campaign of hate against the Muslims of India, where the ruling BJP has made no attempt to ...