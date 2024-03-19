AI poses threat to democracy, summit told

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday called fake news and disinformation based on AI and digital technology threats to democracy, as some officials attending a global summit accused Russia and China of conducting malicious propaganda campaigns.

Speaking at the opening of the Summit for Democracy in Seoul, Yoon said countries had a duty to share experiences and wisdom so that artificial intelligence and technology could be employed to promote democracy.

“Fake news and disinformation based on artificial intelligence and digital technology not only violates individual freedom and human rights but also threatens democratic systems,” Yoon said.

South Korea is hosting the third Summit for Democracy conference, an initiative of US President Joe Biden aimed at discussing ways to stop democratic backsliding and erosion of rights and freedoms.

On Monday, China hit back at Seoul for inviting Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang to give a video address.

Though a presenter said Tang was speaking in a private capacity, her participation was not announced ahead of time by either Taiwan or South Korea, which has boosted ties with Washington but also sought to prevent major impact to its deep economic ties with China.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said efforts to “expand the space for Taiwan independence activities under the banner of democracy and human rights” were doomed to fail.

Digital threats to democracy, and how technology can promote democracy and universal human rights, were expected to be the main agenda of the three-day meetings in Seoul, attended by representatives from more than 30 countries, ranging from Costa Rica to the United States and Ghana.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2024