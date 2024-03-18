Indian mob attacks foreign students over namaz

NEW DELHI: Students from different countries were assaulted on Gujarat University campus on Saturday evening, allegedly by a group that did not want them to offer namaz at the hostel, The Wire said on Sunday.

It said some injured students have been admitted to SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad.

“Around 300 foreign students from Africa, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and other countries study here at the Gujarat University,” Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik said, according to The Hindu.

“In Block A, around 75 foreign students, who live there, were offering prayers at their hostel yesterday around 10:30pm.

Stones hurled at 75 students in Gujarat University

“Some 20-25 people entered the hostel premises and objected to the international students offering namaz there, asking them to do so in a mosque. They argued over the issue, assaulted them and hurled stones.”

However, the police commissioner claimed, the situation was under control. An FIR was registered against 20-25 suspects and they would be arrested soon, the officer said.

According to Vibes of India, the violence was created by the mob yelling ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

“Videos showing vandalism and stone pelting have gone viral on social media. The clips also showed damaged bikes, broken laptops and ravaged rooms. In some of the visuals, people are seen throwing stones at the hostel and hurling abuses at the overseas students. In the visuals, the international students are heard saying that they are ‘scared’ and that ‘this is unacceptable’,” the portal reported.

Since there is no mosque on campus, the students had reportedly gathered in a hostel earmarked for foreign students to offer namaz at night during the month of Ramazan. The mob then stormed their rooms and broke their belongings.

However, Gujarat University vice chancellor Neerja Arun Gupta said violence erupted due to a “clash” between two groups. The police and government were taking the matter very seriously, she remarked.

The Ministry of External Affairs said it had taken cognisance of the matter and was in touch with the state government.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2024