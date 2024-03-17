Committee set up to curb mobile phone smuggling

ISLAMABAD: As the pressure grows to stop the smuggling of mobile phones, the government is set to devise a mechanism with the help of private sector stakeholders.

On Feb 12, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the former caretaker prime minister, took the first step in this regard by establishing a Mobile Phone Smuggling Committee headed by the DG Reforms and Automation Customs Department.

The customs department has written letters to Telecom Operators Association (TOA) Chairman Amir Ibrahim and Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturers Association (PMPMA) Senior Vice Chairman Muzzafar Paracha to nominate their members to the committee.

The local mobile makers have also been critical of the rising smuggling of cell phones and the abuse of the Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) introduced by the PTA.

Responding to a query Mr Paracha told Dawn that every sector sets its business targets and the unbridled smuggling has started to shake the confidence of the mobile assemblers.

“With constant business plans, we all will be in a better position to negotiate with international partners for joint ventures and enhancing the production base as well as launching new models in Pakistan,” he added.

He added that around 34 local companies are assembling mobile phones in the country and with growing demand, almost all are planning for expansion.

The TORs of the committee include an assessment of the quantum of mobile phone smuggling into the country and its revenue impact along with effects, bypassing regulation regime through patching/cloning of mobile.

The committee would analyse the efficacy of countermeasures undertaken by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to curb the smuggling and control unauthorised modifications in mobile phones through DIRIBS.

Since there was a serious concern by the private sector and many complaints were received by the telecom sector regulator regarding the cloning of their IEME numbers.

A large number of complaints were forwarded to the telecom companies too that they had received messages for the registration of their mobile sets.

The committee will identify discrepancies and loopholes in existing control and coordination mechanisms between various government entities.

The committee will also suggest a comprehensive policy legal technological as well as administrator measures to control and curb the smuggling and ensure compliance with the regulatory regime through effective coordination amongst government entities.

